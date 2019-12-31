Sailor Brinkley-Cook Looks Crazy In Love As She Leaps Across The Beach With Her Boyfriend In Turks & Caicos

The 'Dancing with the Stars' alum posed for gorgeous new pics with her boyfriend Ben Sosne.

Sailor Brinkley-Cook is jumping into the new year with a fun-filled vacation with family and friends. The Dancing with the Stars alum posted new photos with her boyfriend during a getaway to Turks and Caicos two days after her mom Christie Brinkley teased that the family was on a beachy vacation.

In the photos, Sailor, 21, is pictured jumping impossibly high on the beach with her boyfriend, Benjamin Sosne. A second photo shows the lovebirds in a back-bending embrace as they lock lips while standing in the water. And a third snap shows the couple sweetly walking arm-in-arm as they exit the ocean. Sailor is wearing a red-hot red bikini in the photos, while her handsome boyfriend rocks colorful swim trunks.

In the caption to the slideshow, Sailor noted that she and her longtime love are just two kids trying to figure their lives out while having “a helluva lotta fun” as they do it.

In the comments section to the post, fans and famous friends — such as modeling legend Patti Hansen, her daughter Theodora Richards, and Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Jenna Johnson — all had something to say about Sailor’s fun-filled pics.

While several fans asked Sailor, “How did you jump that high?,” others noted her sheer joy in the photos.

“This picture is exactly how I feel every day with my love. You captured the fire,” one fan wrote of Sailor and Ben.

“You 2 love birds! Love the love!” another wrote.

“Oh, when will they get engaged already?!” a third fan asked of the celebrity couple.

Although Sailor did not tag the location of the pics, it wasn’t hard to figure out that she wasn’t in her hometown in the Hamptons in New York, where bikini weather does not happen in late December.

In a separate photo slideshow, Sailor’s mom Christie revealed that the group was vacationing on the islands in Turks and Caicos, where they explored a famous shipwreck.

It’s no surprise that Sailor’s boyfriend is an important part of the family vacation pics. Ben was front and center alongside Christie as Sailor competed on Dancing with the Stars earlier this year. The young model’s boyfriend cheered her on for weeks before her unexpected elimination from the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in October.

Christie certainly seems to approve of her daughter’s boyfriend. On Christmas Day, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit legend posted a picture of Sailor and Ben in which she wished Ben a happy birthday. Christie noted that Christmas is the “perfect day” for someone as “thoughtful and kind” as Ben to be born.