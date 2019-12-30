Lindsey Pelas Rocks Instagram In A Daring Black Bikini As She Poses On The Beach

Lindsey Pelas flaunted her bikini body for her latest set of Instagram photos on Monday afternoon.

In the sexy snaps, Lindsey is seen showing off all of her enviable curves as she rocked a black bikini that left very little to the imagination. The top of the bathing suit sported spaghetti straps and could hardly contain the model’s abundant cleavage.

The bikini bottoms boasted a high cut on the hip and cutouts in the front, showing some serious skin while putting Lindsey’s flat tummy, curvy hips, and long, lean legs on full display.

She posed on her knees in the sand for the photographs and served some sultry looks in the process. The social media superstar had her long, platinum blond hair parted in the center and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and were pushed over her shoulder.

The Louisiana native also opted for a full face of makeup in the shots, which included defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink eyeshadow. She added to the application with a shimmering highlighter on her face, a bronzed tan on her body, pink blush to bring out her cheekbones, and a light-pink lipstick.

Although Lindsey wore no jewelry or other accessorizes, she did jazz up the beach look by donning some wine-colored polish on her fingernails.

In the caption of the snaps, the model revealed that she was simply enjoying nature during the photoshoot. Of course, many of her over nine million followers got worked up over the pictures and wasted no time clicking the “like” button nearly 33,000 times. They also left more than 450 comments in less than an hour after the upload went live on the platform.

“We thank you for paying respect to nature,” one of Lindsey’s Instagram followers quipped in the comments section.

“You’re a beautiful gift to the world,” another adoring admirer wrote.

“The most beautiful woman in the world. She’s really perfect,” a third social media user gushed over the model.

“Beautiful outfit. You are so fit and strong,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her rock sexy swimwear. Just one day before her black bikini snap, the model got pulses racing as she sported a blue mermaid scale bikini in a video promoting Bang Energy drinks.

That post proved to be a very popular upload for Lindsey. It has been watched more than 232,000 times and has raked in over 720 comments to date.