Anastasiya Kvitko Shows Off Massive Booty In Tight Biker Shorts For Latest Bang Energy Promo

Anastasiya Kvitko shared yet another steamy Bang Energy drink promo on her Instagram feed on Monday afternoon. In a video shared to her account, the stunning model walked her dogs and drank a can of Bang while wearing the tiniest sports bra and biker shorts.

The video showed Anastasiya walking her two Pomeranian pups on a semi-cloudy and very windy day. It had likely rained recently, as the Russian babe walked past a few large puddles. Still, the weather didn’t stop Anastasiya from showing off her breathtaking body in an all-black athlesiurewear look.

Anastasiya rocked a black, low-cut sports bra that pushed her ample cleavage upwards, allowing it to spill out at the center. The top put even more skin on display via cutouts around the edges. Just a sliver of her flat abs were visible between the top and a pair of high-waisted, black biker shorts. The bottoms were skintight and emphasized Anastasiya’s massive backside, which jiggled slightly as she walked down the street.

The model finished off the look with a pair of black shoes. She also accessorized with giant, futuristic-looking blue sunglasses, gold bracelets, and a red hair tie. The model appeared to be rocking a natural makeup look, which included light brown eyeshadow, expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, and a light pink color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her back in straight strands that blew around in the wind.

Upbeat music could be heard as the video opened with a view of Anastasiya walking from behind, showing off her incredibly curvy figure.

The clip cut to a shot of Anastasiya posing with Candy Apple Crisp-flavored Bang Energy. The camera caught the model from the side as she took a sip, revealing a bit of sideboob in the process. She smiled for the camera and played with her hair as she held up the drink.

The video garnered more than 37,000 views and just over 230 comments in under an hour, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Anastasiya’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

Loading...

“Wow baby you are so beautiful my lovely Anastasiya,” one fan said with red hearts.

“Lucky doggies, have a nice day gorgeous,” another user added.

A third follower said Anastasiya looked “outrageously gorgeous.”

Anastasiya’s big backside has made her famous on Instagram, with many fans comparing her to Kim Kardashian. Earlier this week, the model showed off her booty once more in a mirror selfie.