Melissa Riso Stretches Out In A Vibrant String Bikini

Melissa stretched out on a curved lounger.

Melissa Riso likely made her fans who are experiencing freezing weather a bit envious with her latest bikini snapshot.

On Saturday, the brunette bombshell took to Instagram to share the sizzling, sun-drenched swimsuit photo with her 1.1 million Instagram followers. The 32-year-old model was pictured rocking a string bikini that included a classic triangle halter top. The garment featured ruched molded cups that helped hold her voluptuous cleavage in place as she stretched her arms up over her head.

Melissa’s matching bikini bottoms were a classic low-rise design with stretchy double straps on the sides. The elastic bands were attached to the bottoms’ triangle front with four tiny, round medallions. The silver embellishments sparkled in the sunlight.

Melissa’s two-piece featured a vibrant ombre design in turquoise and light purple. It was also covered with a scale-like pattern that gave it a textured appearance. In the caption of her post, Melissa revealed that her designer swimsuit was from Dolcessa Swimwear.

The curvaceous social media sensation accessorized her swimsuit with a pair of black wayfarer sunglasses. She wore her shiny dark tresses down, and she painted her full lips a glossy nude pink.

Melissa was posing outdoors on a gray woven lounger with a modern curved design. She showed off her glowing, sun-kissed skin and her athletic, shapely thighs as she soaked up some rays. She was also stretching out and arching her back to flaunt her sculpted stomach, complete with her signature floral belly button tattoo.

Melissa let her fit figure do the talking by leaving her photo caption-free. However, she did mention where she got her bikini and who was responsible for snapping her stunning shot, professional photographer Steven Bagley. She also used a geotag to identify the location of her photo shoot as somewhere in Los Angeles.

Melissa’s legion of Instagram fans rewarded her gorgeous picture by pressing the “like” button on her post almost 6,000 times over the course of a few hours. She also earned a flood of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“If you got it, flaunt it! And you definitely do!” read one response to her photo.

Loading...

“The girl of my dreams, lookin’ so fine!!” gushed another fan.

“Wow….you are so astonishing that you don’t know how exceptionally Gorgeous you are,” a third admirer wrote.

“Awesome…really. An exquisite example of the female human,” remarked a fourth commenter.

Melissa has gained a large fan following by flaunting her enviable physique on Instagram. In addition to modeling sexy swimwear, she often poses in lingerie. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently rocked a matching red bra and panties set in a picture that her followers absolutely loved.