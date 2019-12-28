Melissa Gorga’s Perky Booty On Full Display As She’s Carried Off By Santa In Sassy Instagram Pic

The 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' star appears to be having the time of her life.

Melissa Gorga, star of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, displayed her perky booty in a sassy Instagram snap where she is seen being carried off by her very own Santa Claus, husband Joe Gorga.

The couple, who have been spending the holidays with their children and other family members at The Grand at Moon Palace, Cancun, Mexico, looked to be having the time of their lives as they shared the image of themselves having some fun in the sun.

In the hilarious pic, Melissa is seen over the shoulder of her handsome and muscular hubby, who wears a Santa Claus hat on his head. Shirtless and wearing red swim trunks with a palm tree design, Joe effortlessly picked up his wife of 15 years and carried her around what appears to be a deck area.

Behind the couple are a white staircase and a palm tree.

Although most of her tiny bikini is hidden, what can be seen appears to be a darker color. The garment’s tiny bottom shows off Melissa’s perky booty, the result of daily workouts and eating healthily, a passion the couple shares.

Melissa is seen hysterically laughing in the photo, her sparking hoop earrings dangling from the sides of her ears and she pushes a piece of her honey-blonde highlighted hair away from her face in the image below.

Fans of the couple adored the shared image and remarked in kind on the social media site.

“Relationship goals!! Beautiful couple!” remarked one fan on Instagram regarding the image.

“Lol! Oh, cute! Love this! Love seeing couples so happy and smiling. Joey Gorga, love your shorts. Melissa Gorga, always a fan and proud of it.” said another admirer of the couple.

“Lol and you are staying at the “moon” palace,” quipped a third fan of the irony of the post.

Upon the couple’s celebration of their happy decade and a half union this past August The Polo Bar in New York City, Melissa revealed the secrets to their happy marriage which has produced three children, Antonia, Gino, and Joey.

Melissa revealed in an interview with Bravo in December 2015 that she believes the most important thing a couple can have is a date night, where they can focus on one another and even for a brief time, ignore the other distractions that can take time away from strengthening their union. She feels that a couple has to make it a priority to make time for these small getaways, and remember what drew them to one another in the first place.