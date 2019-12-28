Tracee Ellis Ross Looks Sexy & Sweaty In Workout Video

Actress Tracee Ellis Ross, daughter of the legendary singer Diana Ross, tantalized her 7.3 million Instagram followers with an Instagram update that featured a video of herself working out. Tracee’s body looked toned and fit in the short clip, and her fans loved the glimpse into her exercise regimen.

The video was filmed in the corner of a large studio space with mirrors along one side, and Tracee was the only one in the space apart from the individual who was training her and filming the clip.

Tracee rocked a simple gray sports bra with the word “Warrior” emblazoned across the chest and a pair of high-waisted leggings in a pale green snakeskin print. Tracee’s hair was done in braids that pulled it away from her stunning face, and she had a bench with a white towel draped across it in front of her.

Though Tracee was covered in sweat and appeared to be working hard in the video, she also allowed her personality to shine and shared several clips of herself goofing off. In one moment, she tugged at her sports bra while making silly faces, and in another, she followed the instructions and posed as a toy soldier as she executed a particular move. The bombshell even burst out in laughter at one point as her trainer caught her doing something silly in the mirror.

Tracee paired the workout video with a sassy caption about her “regretful culinary choices,” and her fans couldn’t get enough of the hilarious and sexy update.

The video received over 415,600 views within just one day, and Tracee’s fans loved seeing a peek behind the scenes at how she maintains her incredible body. Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the clip, and to shower the actress with praise.

“Is this Pilates? Your work outs look so peaceful and effective. I need this! Lol,” asked one fan, who was curious about the type of workout Tracee was doing.

Another admirer praised her hard work in the gym, and commented, “atta girl! Getting it done! I’ll be hitting up the gym tomorrow myself.”

“Okay who is effortlessly this stunning with these braids???? I love you auntie just still gorgeous as ever ugh beautiful,” a third follower added.

“Mood!! I love your whole lifeeeee” a fourth Instagram user said.

The actress isn’t afraid to flaunt her toned physique for the camera and show off her sense of style. Just a week ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Tracee shared a snap from a photoshoot with her eager Instagram followers. In the picture, she rocked a black dress with a plunging neckline and scandalously high slit that showed off her incredible body.