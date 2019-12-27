Curvy Beauty Ashley Alexiss Rocks Skimpy Shorts In Sexy Instagram Photo: ‘Good Vibes Only’

Plus-sized hottie Ashley Alexiss sent some good vibes on Instagram with her latest photo share. The curvy model took to the popular social media platform earlier today to drop a promotional snap for Fashion Nova Curve, and spread some joy with her beaming smile and playful disposition.

As per usual, Ashley thrilled fans not only with her bubbly personality, but also with her bodacious curves. The 29-year-old stunner showed off her voluptuous figure in a skin-baring outfit that left little to the imagination, offering a generous view of her glowing tan. The new post comes just one day after the stunning blonde, who is curve ambassador for Fashion Nova Curve, flaunted her curvaceous body in a sexy pajama set by the widely popular plus-size fashion brand, as covered by The Inquisitr. This time around, Ashley rocked a pair of minuscule shorts and a snug top from the same label, exposing a great expanse of bronzed skin and showing a bounty of gorgeous curves.

Snapped in a cozy-looking interior, one dominated by a simple yet elegant black-and-white palette, Ashley was a vivacious splash of color as she slipped into a bright-yellow sweatshirt. The eye-catching garment fit tightly across her shapely chest and was knotted in the front in a crop-top style that left her midriff completely exposed. The item was inscribed with the words “Good vibes” written in black font across the chest, luring the gaze to Ashley’s busty curves.

The buxom blonde paired the sweatshirt with glossy black shorts — an elegant ruched design that fit her like a glove, highlighting her round hips and strong thighs. The tiny garment had a low-waist cut that accentuated her sculpted tummy, boasting a low-rise waistline that fell well below Ashley’s bellybutton. The shorts tied to the side with twisty drawstrings, which gave the piece its ruched form and draped down Ashley’s curvy thighs, calling even further attention to her plentiful curves.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model completed her sporty-chic look with a natural-looking glam. She sported a fresh-faced look, using light-toned makeup to accentuate her naturally beautiful features. The blonde bombshell highlighted her stirring green eyes with dark eyeliner and a shimmering pink eyeshadow, and wore faux eyelashes for extra oomph. She added a pearly pick lipstick that made her bright smile look even more radiant. She showed off her golden tresses perfectly coiffed in sleek curls and styled them with a side-part, letting her locks fall over her shoulder in a tame cascade.

In classic Ashley Alexiss style, the gorgeous model put on an alluring display for the camera, cocking one hip to the side and lifting up one arm to coquettishly play with her curly mane. The kittenish gesture drew attention to her flawless French manicure, as well as to the flashy ring sparkling on her finger.

In the caption, Ashley made use of a couple of smiley sun emoji to underline her sunny disposition, and tagged the brand that offered her the outfit, adding the #FashionNovaAmbassador hashtag.

The pic became an immediate hit with Ashley’s fans, garnering close to 6,000 likes in just half an hour of being posted. In the space of three hours, the photo went on to amass more than 16,100 likes and 210 comments. Followers were captivated by the casual yet very revealing look, showering the model with praise for her stunning beauty.

Loading...

“The woman of my dreams,” wrote one person.

“I love those vibes!!!” read a second message, trailed by three heart emoji.

“My goodness you are beautiful,” penned another fan, followed by a heart-eyes emoji.

“Utter perfection,” commented a fourth Instagrammer, clearly entranced with Ashley’s radiant and sexy look.