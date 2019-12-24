Jojo Babie Puts On Sheer & Lacy Bra With Garter Belt

Jojo Babie shared a revealing new Instagram update with her followers today. It showed her rocking a white and sheer lingerie set.

The model was seen posing in an open doorway. She faced the camera straight-on and flaunted her curvy figure. The entire ensemble matched, and it included a bra, bottoms, and a garter belt.

The bra featured sheer fabric with lace accents on the top. It rested low on Jojo’s chest, and the see-through fabric made the photo more risqué than usual. Plus, the bottoms were small with two sets of straps that hugged her waist. The garter belt completed her look, which she left unclipped with no stockings. The tags revealed that the pieces were from Fashion Nova.

The stunner gave a full pout with her lips parted. Her shiny lip gloss popped in the photo. Meanwhile, her eye makeup was dark, as she rocked liner on her lower lids. A dusting of blush decorated her cheeks.

Jojo wore her hair down in a heavy left part. She raised her left hand and touched her locks, some of which fell in front of her left shoulder. Meanwhile, she placed her other hand on the frame of the door. It was a reddish-purple hue and offered the brightest pop of color in the picture.

The room behind the model was pitch black, although Jojo’s body was well-illuminated in the shot. She kept things simple with minimal accessories — her glittering belly button ring was the only jewelry to be seen.

Fans headed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the social media sensation.

“You are so so unbelievably stunning a dream! Wish you a Merry Christmas,” raved a follower.

In addition, many people commented on the captions.

Loading...

“I’d be so d*mn nervous that I’d probably drop the pizza lmao,” wrote an admirer.

“Got to be the luckiest pizza man ever so fricken jealous,” declared a fan.

“Whoa!!! I would never quit that job!” exclaimed a fourth Instagram user.

And that’s not all, as four days ago, Jojo shared another lingerie pic. This time, she was seen rocking a see-through teddy. The bombshell posed indoors in a dimly lit hallway. The outfit was nude and hugged her curves. The bra portion and the midriff of the teddy were made of see-through lace. A strap fell down her shoulder, as she brushed her wavy locks in front of her right shoulder. She gave a sultry look for the photo.