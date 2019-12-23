Demi Rose Shares A Busty Selfie From Jordan On Instagram

Demi Rose shared a new Instagram update today as she traveled the Middle East. Her newest photo was a busty selfie, thanks to the low-cut nature of her outfit.

The stunner was seen posing outdoors. She stood in front of a row of light-colored columns that extended into the distance. Demi gave a sultry pout with her lips pursed.

Her makeup was also notable. She wore glossy lipstick and a darker tone for her lip liner. Here eyes were accentuated with dark lashes and silver eyeshadow. The model added a dash of pink color above her eyes.

Demi wore her hair down in a heavy left part, with her wavy locks visible in front of her left shoulder.

Her outfit featured a majorly low neckline, which left her cleavage on display. It was a dark yellow color, and made of a flowy fabric. The designs were floral, and mixed the use of dark and light colors.

Demi didn’t wear a necklace, but her chunky earrings peeked through her locks.

The picture was taken on a bright day, although it looked like the skies were cloudy.

Fans had lots of compliments for the model in the comments section. While many people focused on her good looks, others were distracted by the geotag.

“On my bucketlist of places to visit,” wrote a follower.

“How do you like Jordan & the Jordanians? I am married to one & love them!” exclaimed an admirer.

There were also people who wished her well.

“HAPPY SUNDAY & ANOTHER VERY NICE PIC!!!” gushed a fan.

“You look beautiful Demi hope you’re having fun young lady,” said a fourth Instagram user.

Loading...

Demi’s been posting photos from Jordan and nearby Egypt since a week ago. It’s hard to know how much longer she will be in the area, but fans can hope for more snaps from the Middle East in the coming days.

And it seems like the model having a great time. After all, she noted yesterday on Twitter that seeing the Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt, was on her bucket list. But for the most part, it looks like Demi has been spending more time in Jordan. The two countries are fairly close by plane: it takes about an hour and a half to travel, according to Expedia.

In addition, the bombshell shared another update in the middle of this month that was all about her chest. Demi rocked a very revealing wrap top, which criss-crossed under her neck. The fabric pieces then wrapped around the side of her chest. This left her underboob on display. She gave a seductive pout while wearing her hair down in tight curls.