‘Shameless’ Star Emma Kenney Stuns In Red Christmas Gown On Instagram

Shameless star Emma Kenney took to Instagram roughly 24 hours ago in a stunning candy-red Christmas ball gown. The bottom half of the puffy-red dress featured layers on top of layers that completely masked the lower half of Emma’s body.

The top of the gown featured two ruched straps with a deep v-neckline that extended all the way to the waist of the dress. The dangerously deep neckline allowed Kenney to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage and side boob for the camera. The vibrant-red dress paired well with her pale complexion.

The sizzling Instagram post featured two different snapshots of Emma looking incredible in this Christmas gown. A townscape scenery was visible in the background behind her in both snapshots. Her followers could see a bricked building off to one side with an awning on top of it and an outdoor seating area off to the other. There was also a blurred tree trunk with Christmas lights wrapped around it visible behind her as well.

In both photos, Emma Kenney looked off into the distance without making eye contact with the camera. Emma included a devious caption challenging Santa Claus. She claimed she made things difficult for him. The motion of her hair suggested there was a gentle gust of wind at the time the photos were snapped.

Unsurprisingly, this breathtaking collection of Christmas-themed photos was well-received by her 1.5 million followers.

In just 24 hours, the photo accumulated over 113,000 likes and nearly 750 comments. Most of her followers had nothing but great things to say about these sexy snaps.

“Take. My. Breath. Away.” Her co-star Jeremy Allen White’s wife Addison Timlin penned in a comment that was liked just shy of 70 times.

One follower penned, “good thing i’m in the hospital rn because this look KILLED me.”

“You’re a powerful goddess and I love it,” a second follower chimed in.

A third gushed, “You have grown up to be such a beautiful woman.”

Emma had many followers who noted how impressed and shocked they were with the woman she had blossomed into after watching her grow and transition through puberty during her years as a main cast member on Showtime’s hit series Shameless.

As her fans know, Emma Kenney was just 11-years-old when she made her debut as Debbie Gallagher on Shameless. Emma just recently celebrated her 20th birthday back in September.

As Season 10 continues to air on Showtime, Emma’s character has recently taken over as the head of the household after her sister Fiona (Emmy Rossum) exited the series last season.