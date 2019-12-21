Valentina Fradegrada’s Upside Down Bikini Is Drawn On In Image With ‘Rick And Morty’ Characters

A visual artist made it possible for the bikini model to pose with characters from the Adult Swim cartoon.

Valentina Fradegrada’s famous upside down bikini got an animated makeover in one of the Italian model’s latest steamy snapshots.

On Saturday, Valentina took to Instagram to share a photo that blended reality and the imaginative animated world of the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. The brunette beauty was pictured outdoors in front of a plain beige wall. She wore a pair of bathing suit bottoms with thick sides that sat up high on her shapely hips. The bottoms dipped down low in the front, creating a wide V that exposed much of Valentina’s long, lean torso.

Valentina was also wearing a tiny upside down bikini top. The svelte model gained fame for rocking this unusual style, which she creates by tying the top ties of a halter-style string bikini right above the center of her bust instead of behind her neck. This makes the top strapless and squeezes the breasts together. It also creates a triangular window that shows off a massive amount of cleavage.

According to the caption of Valentina’s latest upside down bikini photo, digital artist Toby Hudson was responsible for giving her bathing suit a makeover. He had drawn over her real bikini, creating a pink cartoon two-piece featuring a pattern of hands and melting yellow smiling faces. The bikini itself also appeared to be melting, thanks to a few drawn-on drips.

Valentina posed with her eyes closed and her right hand covering half of her face. Her beauty look was soft and natural, and her long, brunette tresses were pushed back behind her shoulders.

Toby also added a waterfall of green slime to the photo, as well as two Rick and Morty characters: super genius Rick Sanchez and his grandson, Morty Smith. Rick had one arm around Valentina’s waist, and he was using his opposite hand to give Morty a wet willy. Rick was drooling with his tongue out, and his eyes were closed. He had a blissful expression on his face, while Morty looked nervous and uncomfortable. He was showing his distress by frowning and grasping his right arm with his left hand. However, he was also drooling.

Valentina’s 2.1 million Instagram followers loved the artistic image, rewarding it with over 146,000 likes in the span of a few hours. She even got a “wubba” from one Rick and Morty fan.

“Now that’s a fire picture,” wrote another admirer.

“Hahahahaha NICE,” read a third response to her post.

“You are not from this planet you are too pretty,” a fourth fan remarked.

Valentina isn’t the only social media sensation who has delighted her fans with a Rick and Morty-themed post. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mikayla Saravia, a model with an extremely long tongue, twerked to the Rick and Morty song “Get Schwifty” in one of her recent Instagram videos.