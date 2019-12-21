Gwen Stefani Stuns In Candy Cane Striped Romper On Stage

Singer and The Voice judge Gwen Stefani got her 9.5 million Instagram followers in the holiday spirit by sharing a stunning snap taken from her holiday special, You Make It Feel Like Christmas. The seasonal special first aired in 2017, and featured several celebrity guests, including Gwen’s partner, country crooner Blake Shelton. However, as The Inquisitr reported, NBC decided to re-air the holiday special this year in order to get fans in the festive spirit.

In the picture she shared on Instagram, Gwen rocked a stunning, sparkling outfit that showcased her toned physique. The look was a one-shoulder romper that left one shoulder and arm completely exposed. The romper featured diagonal stripes in shades of red and silver that looked like a candy cane, and the entire ensemble was covered in some type of glittering embellishments.

The outfit barely came past Gwen’s derriere, going to above mid-thigh and showing off her toned legs. Gwen appeared to have paired the romper with some stockings for the festive look. Her platinum blond locks were down, and she had a red bow in her hair. She also had on her signature bold red lipstick, and she flashed a huge smile as she extended one arm upwards, holding the microphone.

Gwen was surrounded by several of the young performers who shared the stage with her, all dressed in their festive best. The girls rocked red-and-white-striped dresses with white trim and white tights, and also had red bows perched in their hair. The boys kept things festive as well, pairing black pants and vests with red blazers and candy-cane striped bow ties that were crafted from the same fabric as the girls’ dresses. The screen behind the group projected a red-and-white graphic.

Gwen’s followers couldn’t get enough of the stunning seasonal update, and the post quickly racked up over 78,000 likes within just one day. Actress Jennifer Aniston was feeling festive and gave the post a like as well.

Many of Gwen’s fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the special, and to shower Gwen with compliments.

“I’ll be watching!” one fan commented, followed by a heart emoji.

Another fan was a devoted repeat viewer of the special, and said “I still have this saved on my DVR from the first showing! I watch it like every 6 months!!”

“Ahhhhh can’t wait, i feel like imma explode with excitement cuz i’m so ready to see this special,” another fan said.

One follower was eager to see Gwen and Blake share the stage even more than they already do, and commented “please do a regular Variety Show with Blake.”