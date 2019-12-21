Tori Spelling & Her Family Put The ‘Finishing Touches’ On Their Christmas Tree

Tori Spelling, husband Dean McDermott, and their five children are ready for a merry Christmas, as they just finished decorating their Christmas tree for the holidays.

The reality star shared a set of photos on Instagram that showed a small part of the decorating process, with Dean standing behind the tree, looking lovingly down on his family, and seemingly putting an ornament in the back. The family of seven sat around the tree in their matching pajamas as a fire roared in the fireplace. A red, lit-up sign proclaiming “JOY” hung in the background.

The flocked tree stood tall as it glittered with yellow lights. Red, gold, and plaid ornaments shimmered on each branch. Of course, a golden, sparkly star peaked at the top.

Tori, Dean, and their kids — Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2 — all wore matching sets of pajamas in the sweet pictures. The sleepwear was white with green piping, emblazoned with red and green Christmas trees all over.

Tori wore her hair in a blond bob for the family portraits, completing the look with a festive, red pout.

As the former Beverly Hills 90210 star shared in her caption, several of the photos included the family having a “snowball” fight, complete with fabric snowballs.

The Instagram slideshow garnered more than 41,000 likes and 550 comments from Tori’s 1.5 million followers at the time of this writing.

“Oh this picture fills my heart. So much love,” said one follower, adding a red heart emoji.

“Such a cute family. Happy holidays,” wrote another.

However, not all comments were positive. In fact, several people accused Tori of exploiting her children for money, given that she tagged two brands in the post.

“I wonder if your kids get tired of being directed and produced for these paid promotions,” commented one user.

However, Tori didn’t let the haters ruin her holiday joy. She fired back fast and fierce, letting everyone know that she wasn’t paid for the post, and her children were wearing their actual pajamas.

“The answer is no bc we weren’t paid for anything in this picture. This is our tree and these are their jammies. Is that ok with you?”

In other Tori Spelling news, according to The Inquisitr, the actress recently addressed rumors that she’d be joining The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills cast. She seemingly denied the rumors, explaining that the gossip has always been floating around, but she never actually asked to be on the show — though she’s always been a huge fan.