Britney Spears Stuns In Sexy Fishnet Stockings In Tantalizing Throwback Photo

Britney Spears is on a throwback photo posting spree on Instagram as the superstar just shared two images back to back from a popular shoot she did with photographer Ellen von Unwerth. The “Womanizer” singer’s newest post is black and white and features the 38-year-old staring into the camera seductively while donning a ruched tube top and fishnet stockings. Britney’s blonde locks are worn down and messy as some of her bangs dangled into her eyes.

As usual for the singer, Britney sported black eyeliner on both her upper and lower eyelids, but the rest of her makeup was hard to decipher given the black and white nature of the photo. Her short nails were painted dark, to match her black faux-tattoo bracelets. In the caption of the post, Britney said that the color of her top was actually a soft pink, while also noting the photo, in particular, was her favorite from her shoot with Ellen. Earlier this month, the photographer shared a different throwback photo of Britney on her own Instagram timeline, where she wished the singer a “Happy Birthday.” Britney appeared to be nude in the photo and is only covered up by a large pink feather boa, which is matched with a black tophat.

In just a few hours, Britney’s fishnet throwback brought in over 90,000 likes and over 2,200 comments from adoring fans. Many of the comments under the post featured fire symbol and heart emoji, while hundreds of other fans opted for more detailed sentiments.

“THIS IS YOUR BEST PHOTOSHOOT QUEEN,” a Britney Spears fan account wrote.

“Love you my Queen! You deserve all the happiness and peace of the world! You’ve given so much joy and inspiration to millions!” another admirer wrote.

“You were and still are amazing,” a loyal fan added to the mix.

Britney is often referred to as a “queen” in the comment section of many of her posts, as the singer has one of the most loyal fan bases in the music industry. Many of her fans often ask her to put out new music, since it’s been quite some time since the world has been graced with any.

The first throwback photo from the mother-of-two this afternoon was just as sexy, as Britney posed in a silk black bra and super-short miniskirt. The photo came from the same shoot with Ellen, and Britney remembered the impressive size of the studio where she and the photographer created magic back in the day. According to the “Toxic” singer, the studio was bigger than the stage she performed on during her Las Vegas residency.