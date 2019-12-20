Daisy Keech Goes Topless, Shows Off Perky Booty On Instagram

Rising Instagram star Daisy Keech stunned her followers on Thursday evening with a new risque post. In the shot on her Instagram feed, the model went completely topless as she rocked a pair of incredibly tiny undies.

The photo, which was covered in a slightly blurry filter, showed Daisy posing sideways in front of what looked to be a dining room. The background of the photo was dark, but several floral-patterned chairs could be seen in front of a table. Daisy wore hardly any clothing for the photoshoot and kept it Instagram-friendly only by covering her bare chest with crossed arms. Because of the angle of the photo, a hint of Daisy’s sideboob was visible. Small, black tattoos could also be seen on her arms.

Daisy’s flat and toned tummy was on full display above a pair of plain white, cheeky undies. The bottoms appeared to be slightly small on the model’s backside, as the fabric did hardly anything to cover her round booty.

Daisy chose to skip the accessories with the minimalist outfit, but she did rock a full face of makeup. Her look included expertly contoured cheekbones, bright highlighter, neutral eye shadow, darkened eyebrows, and a glossy pink color on her full lips. Her long, blond hair fell down her back in luscious, loose curls.

With her back turned slightly to the camera, Daisy arched her body to further emphasize her curvy figure. She touched her lips gently and looked over her shoulder to stare at the camera with a sultry gaze.

Daisy’s post garnered more than 184,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments in just 18 hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of the model’s followers left praise for her flawless physique in the comments section.

“That’s just not fair,” one fan quipped.

“So dreamy and angel alike,” another user added with a black heart.

“It isn’t my bday but thanks for the cake,” a third follower joked.

“Sweet Beautiful Lady absolutely gorgeous,” a fourth fan said.

Daisy’s fan base has been growing rapidly. She shared on her Instagram story this week that she reached 2 million followers, and it’s clear why people seem to love her. The model has been sharing a ton of photos recently in looks ranging from skimpy tank tops and shorts to lingerie to swimwear. Every time, her fans go crazy for her looks.

Earlier this week, Daisy shared a photo of herself lounging by the pool in a low-cut, red swimsuit, which garnered more than 219,000 likes.