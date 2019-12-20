Jessica Simpson Updates Fans On How Many Copies of Her New Book She Has Signed

With her autobiography due for release soon, Jessica Simpson has to sign 14,00 copies.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jessica Simpson recently posted an image to her Instagram account and stated that she had 14,000 copies of her upcoming autobiography, Open Book, to sign. She also noted that she had less than a week in which to complete the task. Jessica has now updated her followers with just how many she has left to sign ahead of the deadline.

For those that have been wondering just how many copies that the pop sensation and reality star has managed to sign since then, an update has been released. In her most recent Instagram post, Jessica states that she is halfway through the momentous task. And, in the process, she has already used up 78 Sharpie pens.

The humorous post shows Jessica sucking on the bag which holds all of the dry Sharpies. In the background, neat stacks of inserts displaying her signature are seen. In the caption, Jessica declares that she needs to do a Target run in order to buy more pens.

As fans eagerly await the release of Open Book, they took to Jessica’s Instagram account in order to leave messages.

“Need a book tour, please come to Boston!!” declared one fan.

“Come to Brazil please,” wrote another.

According to the Daily Mail, among other things, Jessica’s autobiography will detail her painful split with her first husband, Nick Lachey. The tell-all book will draw on journals she kept during this time as well as at various other points in her life.

According to the blurb on Amazon, Open Book will reveal Jessica’s “inner monologue and most intimate struggles.”

“Guided by the journals she’s kept since age fifteen, and brimming with her unique humor and down-to-earth humanity, Open Book is as inspiring as it is entertaining.”

Jessica first hit stardom with the release of her 1999 album, Sweet Kisses, after signing a contract with Colombia Records at the age of 16. Marrying singer Nick Lachey in 2002, she then branched out with the reality television series Newlyweds: Nick and Jessica, which aired between 2003 and 2005. By the time the series was over, so too was their marriage.

However, Jessica later went on to marry Eric Johnson. They currently have three children together.

Open Book is Jessica’s first book. The book is currently listed as No. 1 in Amazon’s Country & Folk Composer Biographies category as well as being listed at No. 5,213 in the overall Books category in the world’s biggest book retailer.

Open Book is set to be released on February 4, 2020. Signed copies can be pre-ordered from various retailers.