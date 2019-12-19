Ashley Alexiss Teases Fans By Undoing Her Racy Red Bra Straps And Flaunting Tremendous Cleavage

Model Ashley Alexiss looks smoking hot in a new photo posted on Tuesday afternoon. In the curvaceous blond’s Instagram update, she wore nothing but scandalous red lingerie.

Ashely gave her 1.9 million followers plenty to ogle by undoing the skimpy red straps meant to keep her top from slipping down and revealing her incredible bust. The model stared boldly into the camera lens while toying with the red ribbon. Without the straps adequately tied together, Ashley’s bountiful breasts became extra visible. Her plunging cleavage was immense, cauing the curves of her chest to be on full display.

The bombshell wore a matching shade of red lipstick to pair with her racy ensemble. Ashley also lined her stunning hazel eyes with black eyeliner in a cat-eye shape. She pulled her hair back into a messy bun with a bump to make her hairstyle look extra voluptuous. Ashley’s blonde side-bangs and several tendrils hang down to frame her gorgeous face. Her sexy, smoldering gaze makes the overall photo sizzling hot.

While her chest is the main attraction in her latest Instagram update, Ashley’s curvy thigh and long legs are equally jaw-dropping. The model is seen laying back on a velvety purple cushion, relaxing and tantalizing her millions of admirers.

Ashley’s photo only went live a couple of hours ago and has already acquired more than 15,000 likes and 200-plus comments. Every time the stunner updates her social media feed, her fans go wild. She loves to wow her fans with jaw-dropping photos showcasing her immaculate beauty.

“The colors and hairstyle remind me of the 90s and I’m freaking living for it,” commented one of Ashley’s many admirers.

“There’s a certain ‘movie star’ quality to this relaxed pose. Love it,” added a second fan.

“Thanks for being a figure role model. You have given me the confidence to embrace my five foot curvy shape. I appreciate it!” complimented a third person.

Former Mob Wives star Renee Graziano commented on Ashley’s Instagram update, saying, “boo,” along with several flame emoji.

A few days ago, The Inquisitr reported that Ashley had given her fans an eyeful of her cleavage yet again. In the older photo, Ashley sported a bare-face and put her hair in a high bun. That photo was less scintillating than her new one as she wore a simple black tank top instead of lingerie. Still, it allowed her followers to catch a glimpse of her incredible chest.