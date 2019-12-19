Cosplay Model Meg Turney Sizzles In Sexy Mrs. Claus Costume

The cosplayer left little to the imagination in her holiday-inspired photoshoot.

On Wednesday, December 18, cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded yet another flirty, festive post for her 726,000 Instagram followers to enjoy.

The tantalizing picture was taken by professional photographer Wes Ellis in front of a winter snowscape backdrop. Meg posed with her hands on her head as she popped her hip. She tilted her chin down and looked away from the camera, with her mouth slightly open.

The 32-year-old flaunted her fabulous figure in a sexy Mrs. Claus costume. The ensemble consisted of a red latex bikini top with white fur trim and a matching pleated mini skirt. Meg also sported a cape fastened under her neck and a red ribbon in her hair. The risque outfit left little to the imagination. The tiny top barely covered Meg’s chest while her toned midsection and curvaceous thighs were also on full display.

The expert cosplayer styled her short, white wig in tight curls, giving the look additional glamour. She enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup that included subtle contour, bronze eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss.

In the caption, the Twitch streamer came up with a self-deprecating double entendre regarding Santa Claus’s iconic laugh. She also used the hashtag MegMas, indicating that the upload was a continuation of her annual tradition, in which she shares festive posts during the holiday season.

Fans seemed to love the photo, as her post quickly racked up more than 29,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart-eye emoji in the comments section, others were more vocal in their praise.

“If Santa and Mrs. Claus had a hot daughter,” gushed a fan, adding a string of fire emoji to the comment.

“This photo is spectacular you look captivating and absolutely stunning,” added a different devotee.

“That outfit is so cutttttte!” said another follower.

“Well Merry Christmas to us all! D*mn you look good,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The model engaged with her dedicated fans by replying to a few of the comments.

Recently, Meg has been posting holiday-themed content on Instagram. Earlier this week, the social media sensation uploaded a photo, in which she dressed up as the character John McClane from Die Hard. Some of Meg’s followers argued that the film is not a Christmas movie. Regardless, that post has been liked more than 22,000 times since being shared.