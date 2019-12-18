Miley Cyrus’ Sister Brandi Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Leather Pants & White Crop Top

Miley Cyrus’ sister, Brandi Cyrus, looked smoking hot in a crop top and some tight leather pants in her latest Instagram photo, which she shared with her fans on Tuesday.

In the snap, Brandi is seen sporting a pair of black leather pants that hugged her curvy hips. She added a white long-sleeved crop top, which flashed a hint of her flat tummy and tiny waist as she gave a smile for the camera.

Brandi’s long, blond hair was parted in the center and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She opted for a natural makeup look, sporting sculpted eyebrows, long lashes, a bronzed glow, and some pink eye shadow. She added to the application with a shimming highlighter on her face, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lipstick.

In front of her, a DJ set up can be seen as Brandi revealed in the caption of the snap that she’s DJing in Washington D.C. on New Year’s Eve, and invited her fans to come join her to ring in 2020 by dancing their way into a brand new decade.

However, Brandi didn’t reveal if any members of her famous family such as siblings Miley, Noah, Trace, and Braison, or her parents Tish and Billy Ray, would be joining her.

Many of Brandi’s over 1.1 million followers approved of the post, which earned more than 8,700 likes and over 40 comments in less than 24 hour hours after it went live on the social media site.

“Out here looking like she bouta belly dance,” one of Brandi’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the post.

“Only if you agree to be my New Years kiss,” another adoring fan flirted with the podcast host.

“You look beautiful Brandi,” a third comment read.

“Brandi is my favorite member of the Cyrus family. She may not be as famous as Miley, but she is hilarious, and so fun to listen to on her podcast with Wells Adams. Those two are the best,” a fourth social media user gushed.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Brandi dazzled her fans earlier this month when she posed in an emerald green bathing suit while sipping wine in the swimming pool alongside her boyfriend.

The blond beauty smiled for the camera and revealed that she had migrated to South Africa to spend time with her boyfriend.

That upload also proved to be a popular one for Brandi Cyrus, as it’s earned more than 33,000 likes and over 100 comments to date.