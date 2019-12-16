Fitness Model Nienna Jade Flaunts Her Insane Figure As Sexy Mrs. Claus In A Strapless Red Bodysuit

A new Instagram post from fitness model Nienna Jade is successfully getting her followers into the Christmas spirit. The 24-year-old social media influencer teased via a hashtag on this post that she is Mrs. Claus, but it’s clear that she is going with a naughty version of the iconic figure.

The sexy snap was uploaded to Nienna’s Instagram page on Sunday, and it quickly generated a lot of heat. She was photographed leaning her back against a wood-paneled wall and looking toward the camera with a sultry facial expression.

Nienna was wearing a skintight bodysuit that perfectly highlighted all of her luscious curves. The fit of this deep-red garment allowed Nienna to flaunt her chiseled abs and a fair amount of cleavage without actually showing much skin.

The fitness model stood with one knee bent and her foot braced against the wall in what was the perfect position to draw attention to Nienna’s curvy backside. Her pert derriere had followers drooling, and this snap was a definite hit.

This isn’t the only Christmas-inspired photo to hit Nienna’s Instagram page during the holiday season. The Santa hat, in particular, has previously popped up, and it appears that her fans are always eager for more sexy holiday looks like these.

Nienna’s “Mrs. Claus” photo received plenty of love, acquiring more than 40,000 likes in one a day from her 2.5 million followers. More than 600 people commented, and it looks like the fitness model would top the gift wish lists of many of those who follow her page.

“Very stunning n sexy. Perfect body… What a hot sexy package lov,” praised one fan.

“Red hott Santa babe,” exclaimed another follower who added a long string of emoji to reinforce his point.

“Drop dead gorgeous sexy as h*ll women,” wrote someone else.

“You look beautiful as always and in red you are super beautiful!! You have beautiful legs!! Beautiful figure!” declared yet another fan of Nienna’s.

As is often the case with Nienna’s Instagram posts, she teased her followers that this is just a taste of the kind of content that can be found on her “Only Fans” page that requires a membership.

This red-hot bodysuit snap may not be the most revealing photo that Nienna has shared in recent days, but it is one of the more popular ones. The stunning American fitness model knows how to get pulses racing, and she clearly accomplished that with this particular pose and sultry bodysuit ensemble.