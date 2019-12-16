Abigail Ratchford Shows Off Curvy Booty In Sheer White Lingerie For Instagram Throwback

Abigail Ratchford took Instagram back in time to one of her raciest lingerie displays on Sunday evening. In a photo posted to her account, the model rocked a thin, white set that left very little to the imagination. Her fans couldn’t get enough of the sexy display.

The photo showed Abigail sitting sideways on the edge of a white, oval-shaped tub in a gray-and-white marble bathroom. In the background, a large mirror could be seen. Abigail rocked a lacy and sheer bra with mesh panels on the sides that revealed a bit of her sideboob, while the low-cut top allowed her busty chest to spill out. Her toned, tan hourglass figure was emphasized by the angle of the shot.

Meanwhile, on the bottom, Abigail wore an incredibly tiny white thong whose only coverage came in the form of thin strings down her butt and on her hips. The model’s rounded backside was enhanced by the way she teetered on the edge of the tub.

Abigail accessorized the look with a dangly pair of black and blue patterned earrings. She rocked a full glam look that included expertly contoured cheeks, pink blush, bright highlighter, pink eyeshadow, and a light pink gloss on her full lips. Her long, jet black hair fell down her back in luscious, wet waves.

Facing away from the camera, Abigail arched her back slightly to show off her figure. She rested one hand on the side of the tub, while she touched her lips with the other. The beauty leaned her head back slightly and parted her lips as she looked at a point off-camera.

In the caption, Abigail revealed that the photo was from a year ago and said she was going to “ruin your life” with the shot.

The post garnered more than 124,00o likes and just over 860 comments in 14 hours, proving to be a hit with her fans. Many of Abigail’s followers left praise for the famous influencer in the comments section and replied to her caption.

“If you chose, you could completely ruin my life. I live by your good graces,” one fan said.

“I’m up for the challenge,” another user agreed.

“Hurry up and stress me out,” a third person wrote with a silly emoji.

A fourth follower called Abigail “beautiful and perfect,” while many others expressed admiration for the star using various emoji.

Abigail has been pretty daring with her revealing looks in recent days. Last week, the model rocked a completely sheer lingerie set that just barely kept her covered.