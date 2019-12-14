David Dobrik Wins In Three Separate Categories At The 2019 Streamy Awards

YouTuber David Dobrik won big at the 2019 Streamy Awards.

The Streamy Awards, which honor achievement in web television production, occurred on Friday evening. YouTuber David Dobrik won big during the ceremony, taking home three separate awards, according to Just Jared Jr.

Dobrik’s first win was in the First Person category for his vlog style videos. He beat out four other nominations including Emma Chamberlain, Jablinski Games, Simply Nailogical, and Tana Mongeau. The second win was for Best Ensemble Cast, which was for his cast of over a dozen friends that collaborate with him on the videos. The group is known collectively as the Vlog Squad. For that category, he beat out “Escape the Night” Season 4 with Joey Graceffa, MrBeast, The Try Guys and The Valleyfolk, according to Variety.

Dobrik’s final win was in the Collaboration category for his collaboration with Kylie Jenner, in the video entitled “SURPRISING PEOPLE WITH KYLIE JENNER!!”. In the video, Dobrik has Jenner hide in the back of his car while he invites his friends to sit in the passenger seat alongside him. He then asks them what they think of the makeup mogul before having her pop out and surprise them. The video was one of Dobrik’s most watched, yielding 21 million views.

Out of all the wins, Dobrik was most excited to take home the Best Ensemble Cast honor. He spoke about how grateful he is to be surrounded by so many friends that are so willing to star in his videos.

“Ensemble is like, my favorite one to win. “I don’t know what it is about that one, but that’s the most exciting one that I really want to try and get. [The nominations are] insane, and I can’t say this enough – it’s all because of these guys. I have a group of like, 15, 20, 30 friends, and they help me day in and day out with all the videos.”

Dobrik doesn’t like getting sentimental, but expressed his gratitude to those gathered at the ceremony.

Loading...

“I don’t really know how to be thankful and like, say it verbally, but I really, really am. I appreciate it,” he said.

Dobrik was joined on stage by the core members of the Vlog Squad while he accepted the award. This included, Natalie Mariduena, Scotty Sire, Corinna Kopf, Toddy Smith, siblings Nick, Vardan, and Suzy Antonyan and Jason Nash, just to name a few.

This is not the only award that Dobrik has won recently. As The Inquisitr previously reported, last month he was named People magazine’s ‘Sexiest Heartthrob.’