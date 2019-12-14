Demi Rose Displays Booty In String Bikini While Posing In Front Of A Mirror

Demi Rose Mawby dazzled her fans in a string bikini as she posed in front of a mirror for her latest Instagram upload, which was posted to her account on Saturday afternoon.

In the double update, Demi puts her world-famous booty on full display in a blue snakeskin bikini. The tiny-two piece flaunted the British beauty’s massive cleavage, toned arms, tiny waist, curvy hips, and lean legs as well.

Demi is seen leaning on the countertop of a bathroom in the blue and purple snakeskin print suit as she looks at her reflection in the mirror. The model had her long, brown hair styled in loose curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders as she gave a sultry stare for the camera.

Demi also decided on a full face of makeup for the snaps, which consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, and pink blush to bring out her cheekbones. The model completed the glam look with a shimmering glow on her face and a dark pink tint to her full lips.

In the background of the shots, a white bathtub and a shower stall can be seen, as well as some white walls with brown trim.

It’s no surprise that Demi’s more than 11.3 million followers went wild for the bikini booty snap, as many of them made short work of showing their appreciation by clicking the like button over 142,000 times and leaving over more than 1,300 comments in the first 30 minutes after the post was uploaded to the platform.

“Haven’t any words to describe how much I love you and no one can take your place in my heart,” one of Demi’s Instagram followers gushed in the comments section of the post.

“A piece of diamond sent from the paradise to me,” another adoring fan wrote.

“I’ve know you heard this from thousands of men. But you definitely are beautiful and you know it!” a third social media user stated.

“OMG!!! Lord have mercy for this absolute bombshell,” a fourth comment read.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, just one day before her snakeskin bikini photo Demi wowed her followers in a black leather dress with rhinestone embellishments. The gown flaunted the model’s long legs and showed off a more edgy side to her style as she posed alongside her beloved dog for the snaps.

That photo was also a winner among Demi Rose Mawby’s fans, and it has accumulated more than 200,000 likes and more than 1,300 comments to date.