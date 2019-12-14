Norwegian Hottie Hilde Osland Wears Skintight Yoga Pants For A Sizzling Weekend Update

Norwegian bombshell Hilde Osland once again dazzled her followers with her latest Instagram upload. In the five-picture update, the stunner wowed in skintight athleisure, and fans were loving the sizzling shots.

Hilde’s outfit consisted of a heather blue athleisure set consisting of a sports bra and yoga pants. The color was the perfect complement to her beautiful blond locks and sun-kissed skin.

The sports bra featured a deep scooped neckline that ably showed off the Instagram star’s cleavage. The back of the garment was a classic sporty racerback cut, with spaghetti straps as support.

Showing off her toned midriff, Hilde coupled the sports bra with a matching pair of yoga pants. The pants were high-waisted, accentuating the stunner’s incredible hourglass figure. A thick band wrapped around her torso, with the word “flexwear” written at the seam. Along her hips were darker color-blocked accents which further emphasized her fantastic curves. Sheer panels at Hilde’s thigh and lower leg gave viewers an additional glimpse of her body.

To complete the outfit, Hilde wore a pair of white chunky sneakers and a light pink baseball cap. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a matching gold bracelet. For makeup, she accentuated her features with the lightest touch of coral blush and peach lip color.

In the first picture, Hilde stared at the camera, cocking her head slightly to the side in a cheeky pose while adjusting her baseball cap. The other hand rested on the curve of her hip. The second shot showed the Scandinavian stunner from behind so that her perky posterior was on full display. Her hair — styled into a practical ponytail — cascaded down to nearly reach her waist.

The third picture had the Instagram star angled from the side, giving her 2 million followers another view of her fantastic figure. The fourth showed Hilde running her fingers through her hair, and the last photo was a shot of the blond beauty playfully tugging at her pants in a way that will surely send pulses racing.

Within just half an hour, the upload already earned over 20,000 likes and more than 330 comments.

“Amazing as ever,” one fan raved, adding several fire emoji.

“Perfect, just perfect,” gushed a second, along with a rocket, sunglass-face, and red heart.

“You make the day even better,” proclaimed a third with a blue heart.

“You look great in everything,” concluded a fourth, along with a red heart emoji.

Many fans would definitely agree that the Norwegian beauty can pull off any look. Just yesterday, she drove fans wild in a pair of Daisy Dukes with a bikini top, as was previously covered by The Inquisitr.