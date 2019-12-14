Gabby Allen Stuns In A Bright Orange Thong Bikini During Bali Getaway

Gabby Allen also rocked a cute one-piece while posing with a pal.

Gabby Allen showed off her sun-kissed derriere in a sizzling bikini photo. On Saturday, the Love Island star took to Instagram to reveal that she had just embarked on a new “adventure” in Bali.

So far, Gabby’s trip has seemingly included a lot of time out in the sun. The British beauty shared a set of four vacation photos with her 1.1 million followers, and she was donning bathing suits in two of them. In the first sun-drenched snap, the 27-year-old former dancer showed off her fit physique in a bright orange bikini. The bathing suit included a pair of high-waisted thong bottoms. Gabby was posing with her back toward the camera, giving fans a full view of her round, perky derriere and her shapely, athletic thighs.

The top of Gabby’s two-piece featured thin spaghetti straps that crisscrossed in the back, drawing attention to her rippling back muscles. A slight peek of the front of her bikini top was visible. It had small cups that didn’t keep Gabby completely covered up, so she was flashing a hint of sideboob.

The fitness enthusiast posed with her arms at right angles, showing off her large left bicep. Gabby was looking back over her shoulder, which revealed a beauty look that included a glossy coral lip, thick eyelashes, and shimmery highlighter. She wore her shoulder-length blond tresses partially pulled up into a high bun. Her hair was secured in place with an orange wrap that matched her bikini. Gabby also wore a white tropical flower behind her left ear.

In her second photo, Gabby was pictured rocking a light blue one-piece swimsuit with spaghetti straps and a low-cut front that showed off her toned chest. She wore her hair in a low folded-over ponytail, and she rocked a blue headband that matched her swimsuit. Gabby posed with her pal Niamh Carolan, who was wearing a leopard print one-piece. Both girls were sitting down and holding bowls of fruit. A yellow fruit of some sort had been cut into letter shapes that spelled their names.

Gabby’s third photo was a snap of Niamh sporting a leopard print bikini, and the fourth photo provided a closer look at the women’s fruit bowls.

Gabby’s geotag identified the location of her photos as the Puri Garden Hotel & Hostel in Bali. According to the caption of her post, she and Niamh have been enjoying morning yoga, smoothies, and performances from live bands during their stay at the boutique hotel.

Gabby often shows off the results of all her hard work in the gym by sharing sizzling swimsuit photos on social media. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the former personal trainer recently uploaded an Instagram photo of herself wearing a different thong bikini. However, she was topless in that steamy snapshot.