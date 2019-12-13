Ana Cheri Flaunts Incredible Curves In Revealing Satin Slip Dress

The model left little to the imagination in her figure-hugging ensemble.

On Friday, American model Ana Cheri uploaded yet another tantalizing photo for her 12.5 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The picture shows the former Playboy Playmate posing in what appears to be a Parisian hotel room. She stood before a glass door that opened to a quaint balcony. Ana steadied herself against a window frame, jutting out her sculpted hips. She gazed directly into the camera, flashing her beautiful smile.

The 33-year-old flaunted her hourglass figure in a pink satin slip dress with delicate lace detailing from the clothing company Fashion Nova. The risque ensemble put Ana’s ample cleavage and long, lean legs on full display, much to the delight of her audience. The Instagram influencer accessorized the sultry look with a minimalistic necklace, a gold bracelet, and numerous rings.

The brunette bombshell styled her long locks in glamorous waves and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included glowing highlighter, peach blush, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a soft pink.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for Fashion Nova by stating that she was a fan of the slip’s color. She also noted that this is the final image that she will post from her recent trip to France. Ana went on to say that her dedicated followers can look forward to her holiday-themed photos.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 80,000 likes. Many of Ana’s admirers took the time to shower the stunner with compliments.

“OMG WOW OMG WOW very beautiful,” gushed a passionate fan.

“I think you look amazing! Very elegant!! Beautiful,” said a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the comment.

Loading...

Some followers also proceeded to state that they agreed with Ana’s assessment that the color of her dress was flattering.

“I like the color compliments you well!” wrote one commenter.

“Yesss, that colour looks amazing, but I can’t think of a colour that wouldn’t look spectacular on you,” chimed in another Instagram user.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Ana has shown off her incredible curves on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her wearing revealing outfits that leave little to the imagination. Recently, the model uploaded a picture, in which she sizzled in a sheer, figure-hugging brown dress. The post has been liked over 125,000 times since it was uploaded.