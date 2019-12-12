‘Black Ink Crew’s’ Sky Days Flaunts Sideboob In Sultry New Update

Black Ink Crew’s Sky Days showed off her sideboob in a new Instagram video update. She was seen rocking a bikini and matching miniskirt as she exuded sultry vibes for the camera.

The outfit was blue with a textured graphic. The bikini top was tied behind her neck and her back, exposing large swaths of skin and showing off ample amounts of sideboob. Her miniskirt hugged her booty, barely containing her assets. She styled her hair in a half-up, half-down look that included a high bun on the top of her head. She seemed to be sporting little-to-no makeup and accessorized her ensemble simply, wearing only a necklace.

The video clip began with Sky facing her left shoulder towards the camera. She held on to a silver railing with her left hand, and flaunted her sideboob. From there, the reality TV star glanced to her left at the camera, parting her lips and squinting slightly, giving off majorly flirty vibes.

“I love you,” she was seen mouthing, as she broke into a wide smile.

The stunner then turned her back to the camera to show off her booty. She placed her hands on a second set of railings behind her.

The backdrop included blue ocean water and white high-rise buildings along the shoreline.

Considering that Sky mouthed that she “loves” the cameraman, it’s likely her boyfriend, 600 Breezy, that took the flattering clip.

The star’s newest update seemed popular with her fans, earning over 86,000 likes and more than 700 comments. Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for Sky.

“Y’all was doing a whole video shoot on the yacht lol,” wrote a follower.

“Sky you need to calm down!” joked an admirer.

Others referred to the song playing in the background.

“Wait ik im not tripping did somebody scream chick-fil-a at the end,” wondered a fan, whose comment received over 70 likes.

“Sky you look bomb but I’m distracted by Kanye in the background,” noted a fourth Instagram user.

It’s not unusual to see Sky posing with her boyfriend or for fans to mention him, even if he’s not shown in the uploads. Just recently, she shared another update where she struck a raunchy pose with 600 Breezy sitting below her. The reality TV star was seen on all fours as she wore a black brimmed hat. She arched her back and stuck her tongue out playfully. The rapper seemed awestruck by her curves.