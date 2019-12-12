Lindsey Pelas Leaves Virtually Nothing To The Imagination In Sheer Bodysuit: ‘Read Between The Lines’

Lindsey Pelas is driving her social media followers wild with another insanely sexy photo that was shared on her Instagram page.

As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram are well aware, Pelas is considered by many to be one of the hottest models on the planet, and she currently boasts a following of over 9 million on the platform alone. The stunner regularly dazzles in a number of NSFW outfits ranging from bikinis to crop tops and lingerie. And, with each and every share, she earns a ton of attention from her fans.

In the most recent post on her page, the smokeshow sizzled in not just one but two stunning new shots. In the first photo of the series, the blond beauty could be seen striking a pose in profile, as she leaned against a glass shower door. Pelas did not specifically mention where she was in the photo, but it appeared to be in a bathroom at her home. The model wore her long, blond locks down and straight as they fell all the way down her back.

She showed off her gorgeous features with a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter and vibrant red lipstick. Her amazing body was also on display in the steamy new shot, as she was clad in a sheer bodysuit that left virtually nothing to the imagination. It did a great job of showcasing some major sideboob, as well as her pert derriere. The second photo in the deck showed the model clad in the same sexy outfit, only that time she was striking a slightly different pose.

Since the post went live on her page a few short moments ago, it’s earned the stunner a ton of attention from her army of fans. Already it has over 15,000 likes in addition to well over 200 comments. Some of the model’s fans took to the post to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more flooded the comments section with emoji instead of words.

“I’m trying but all I see are those dangerous curves,” one fan raved, adding a series of emoji.

Loading...

“Omg,,,,,you,re so beautiful, my eyes hurt,’ another follower gushed with a few heart and red lip emoji.

“Wow so gorgeous and charming darling love you so much,” a third wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Pelas sizzled in another gorgeous outfit, that time in a pink bra with a revealing cutout in the middle that she wore on a trip to the gym. That particular post racked up over 23,000 likes.