Cosplay Model Meg Turney Exposes Perky Derriere In ‘Christmas Vacation’ Inspired Photoshoot

The cosplayer sizzled in her festive photoshoot.

On Wednesday, December 11, cosplay model Meg Turney uploaded a provocative photo on Instagram, inspired by the holiday film, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

The tantalizing picture was taken by Austin-based photographer Wes Ellis in a sizable living room. Meg posed in front of a large fireplace adorned with garland. A decorated Christmas tree can be seen to her right.

The model appears to be dressed as a sexy version of Clark Griswold, portrayed in the Vacation series by Chevy Chase. The stunner opted to go pantless for the photoshoot, but wore a light blue collared shirt and a brown cardigan. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her red thong underwear. Meg accessorized the look with sheer, thigh-high stockings, a green tie, and a Santa hat. In addition, the Twitch streamer held onto a squirrel plush, paying homage to the film’s infamous scene in which a rodent leaps out from the branches of the Griswold’s Christmas tree, terrorizing the family.

The expert cosplayer faced away from the camera, looking over her shoulder, smiling sweetly. Her perky derriere was on full display, much to the delight of her audience.

The social media star styled her copper colored wig in loose waves, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty by wearing a full face of makeup, an application that included subtle contour, glowing highlight, and voluminous lashes. Her nails were also manicured and painted a festive red color.

In the caption, the model revealed that during her childhood she repeatedly watched Christmas Vacation.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 32,000 likes. Many of Meg’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments in the comments section.

“Wow, this photo is phenomenal. You look mesmerizing and absolutely gorgeous,” gushed one fan.

“Most perfect rear ever!!” added a different devotee.

“Your smile is STUNNING,” wrote another follower.

“Such an awesome outfit and includes my favorite Christmas movie,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user, adding a string of fire and red heart emoji to the comment.

As fans are aware, Meg has been uploading holiday-themed content on social media during the month of December. Recently, the beauty drove fans wild by posting a photo in which she wore a revealing Krampus costume. The ensemble consisted of a black bodysuit, a red cape, and a horned headband. That post has been liked over 41,000 times since it was uploaded.