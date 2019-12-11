Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reportedly Can’t Marry Yet Due To Her Religion

While things are going strong in Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton‘s relationship, they’ve allegedly hit a bump in the road on their way to engagement and their walk down the aisle.

The No Doubt singer, 50, allegedly wants to marry the “God’s Country” artist, 43, in a church ceremony due to her Roman Catholic faith. However, as of right now, she is unable to because her first marriage to Gavin Rossdale has not been annulled. According to People, the religion only allows another marriage after a divorce if the first marriage is annulled. Therefore, a church wedding “isn’t possible currently,” an insider told the magazine.

Still, Gwen and Blake are in an extremely committed relationship and know they want to get married someday.

“Blake was very serious about Gwen right from the start, and early on he thought about proposing,” a different source added. “… They fall more and more in love with one another, and their happiness quotient keeps rising.”

The insider further revealed that the two have found “The One” together and their relationship is “definitely headed towards marriage.”

However, the magazine also reported an annulment can take a long time. It was unclear whether Gwen is taking steps to annul her first marriage. Blake has been married twice before, first to Kaynette Gern, secondly to fellow country singer Miranda Lambert.

The singers have been dating for four years, and Blake recently revealed that Gwen has renewed his faith in God more than ever before.

“I believe in God now more than I ever have in my life,” he revealed to The Tennessean. “The biggest part of that is just how [Gwen] came into my life and now our relationship. It’s just too weird. If you take God out of it, it doesn’t make sense. If you put God into it, everything that’s happened with us makes sense.”

Four years into their relationship, the Voice coaches have cultivated a happy life together with Gwen’s three sons: Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5. They recently bought a house together in Los Angeles, and their extended families have spent past Thanksgivings with the couple and the kids, developing their own traditions and coming together as one giant, blended family.

Blake has reportedly become a stepfather figure in Gwen’s sons’ lives, and he and her youngest, Apollo, have even developed their own holiday tradition together: Crafting their own special turkey — this year with Funyuns, and last year with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

Official marriage or not, it certainly seems as if Blake and Gwen have already developed a love and family life of their own.