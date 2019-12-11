Tori Spelling Poses In A Pool With Her 5 Kids in Mexico

The 'BH90210' star enjoyed some downtime with her family ahead of the California Christmas chaos.

Tori Spelling is enjoying some downtime amid the holiday chaos. The BH90210 star posted gorgeous photos to Instagram from a recent family trip to Mexico.

A few weeks after announcing her new web series, Tori Tried and True, Tori shared an Instagram photo of her whole family — only her husband, Dean McDermott, was missing. In the photo, a makeup-free Tori, 46, posed with her five kids — Liam, 12, Stella, 11, Hattie, 8, Finn, 7, and Beau, 2 — in a supersized pool. A smiling Tori is wearing a green swimsuit and her hair is wet as her adorable brood surrounds her. The five kids bear an uncanny resemblance to the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress and her actor husband.

Tori tagged the photo Dreams Playa Mujeres Gold & Spa Resort in Mexico. In the caption, the actress and reality star raved about the resort’s beach, pools, and water park as she endorsed the family vacation site.

In the comments section to the post, some of Tori’s 1.5 million fans reacted to her latest amazing vacation as they noted the beautiful scenery and breathtaking views. Some fans admitted they were “jealous” of all the vacations the Spelling-McDermott clan takes.

Others zeroed in on Tori’s main role these days as a mom of five.

“Beautiful pic of mama and cubs!” one fan commented.

“Would have never thought you would be a mom of 5. You are the best mom,” another wrote to the former teen star.

Tori posted a second photo which showed her solo and in more of a glam mode. In that snap, Tori is seen lounging on the balcony of her luxury hotel room wearing her green one-piece swimsuit and a black wrap around her waist. The star looks happy and relaxed as she lounges far away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

“You’re a beautiful, beautiful, happy-looking Momma and wife,” a third follower complimented Tori.

Tori recently told Parents that she surprised her kids with the dream Mexican trip as a way to celebrate the holiday season. After they asked her what they were doing for Christmas and when they would be decorating the tree, she told them, “‘Guess what? We’re going to Mexico!'”

The star added that she wanted to work on self-care before heading home to California to deal with the chaos of Christmas.