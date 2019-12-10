Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Flaunts Incredible Figure In Skimpy Swimsuit

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her barely-there swimwear.

On Tuesday, December 10, fitness model Qimmah Russo uploaded yet another provocative post for her 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photos show the 25-year-old sitting on what appears to be a wooden bench. Numerous people can be seen in the blurred background. While most of the world has been experiencing fall weather, Qimmah looked like an absolute summer goddess. The Instagram influencer flaunted her incredible figure in a tiny teal monokini with chest straps. The skimpy swimsuit left little to the imagination, much to the delight of her audience. Her ample cleavage, washboard abs, and sculpted hips were put on full display. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of her sparkling navel piercing. The toned model accessorized the look with a silver ring on her pointer finger and a turban headband in the same color and material as her swimwear.

The stunner wore her caramel color hair down and enhanced her already gorgeous features with a full face of makeup. The application included glowing highlighter, glittery eye shadow, voluminous lashes, and nude lip gloss. Her long nails were also perfectly manicured, giving her additional glamour.

Throughout the photoshoot, the social media star changed up her poses and expression. In the first image, she sat with her shoulders back and a hand at her hip, as she gazed seductively into the camera. Qimmah altered her position for the following photo by leaning against a railing. She looked off into the distance, with her mouth slightly open. The final picture shows the bombshell tilting her head and smiling brightly.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 15,000 likes. Many of Qimmah’s admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left fire and heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“@qimmahrusso you look stunning, gorgeous and powerful,” gushed a fan, adding a string of star, smiling face, and heart-eye emoji to the comment.

“Can someone get hotter than this? I doubt it,” added a different commenter.

“Wow you are a goddess,” wrote another follower.

“You are sensational,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

As fans are aware, Qimmah is not shy when it comes to showing off her unbelievable body on social media. Recently, she shared sizzling selfies, in which she wore a barely-there black-and-white bikini. That post has been liked over 29,000 times since it was uploaded.