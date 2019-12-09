Heidi Klum Rocks Insanely Short Dress, Fishnet Tights & Black Boots In ‘Queen Of Drags’ Look

Heidi Klum is sizzling in her most recent social media share. As fans who follow the model on Instagram know, Klum regularly shares photos and videos from different projects that she is working on — including her new show Queen of Drags, which is airing in Germany. In the most recent photo that was shared on her page, the beauty struck a killer pose.

In the stunning shot, Klum stood on set with Conchita Wurst and her brother-in-law Bill Kaulitz. Just behind them appeared the show’s logo and a set of purple lips. For her look, Klum dropped jaws in a tight-fitting, patterned dress that hit well above her knee, showing off her toned stems while she covered up in a pair of fishnet tights. The beauty completed the smoking hot look with a black belt and a pair of black over-the-knee boots.

For the occasion, the blond beauty wore her long locks down and curled in addition to a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lip gloss. Next to her stood Wurst, who rocked a pair of black leather pants and a checkered yellow vest, while Kaulitz wore a silk maroon shirt and matching pants. Since the post went live on her page a few short hours ago, it’s earned Klum a ton of attention from fans.

In addition to over 18,000 likes, the post also racked up over 100 comments, a number that continues to rise. Some followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks amazing while countless others raved over her killer figure. A few more had no words and simply flooded the comments section with emoji, while some other fans commented on the show. About half of the comments were in English and the other half in German.

“Hi Gorgeous Sexy Babe XXXX,” one fan wrote on the photo, adding a series of flame emoji to the end of the comment.

“I love your boots, you are so sexy Heidi,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“I can’t get over how hot you look,” one more raved.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Klum dropped jaws in another sexy ensemble. In the image, her NSFW look included a silver dress with a low neckline that offered generous views of cleavage while the model sat on the edge of a pool. It comes as no shock that the photo racked up over 97,000 likes and well over 500 comments.