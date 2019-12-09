Brazilian ‘Wild N’ Out’ Girl Erika Gray Embraces Her ‘Spicy Latina’ Curves In Hot New Video

Erika Gray shared a hot new update to her Instagram feed in which she embraces her “spicy Latina” figure in a skimpy outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

On Sunday, December 8, the Brazilian Wild N’ Out girl took to the popular social media platform to post a video to promote her partnership with Bang Energy, a brand she represents as a model and ambassador.

In the clip, Gray is strutting her stuff on a boardwalk in Atlanta, Georgia, as she indicated via the geotag added to her post. Gray is wearing a sporty top in white with details in light purple. The top features a plunging neckline that dips into her chest, putting her famous busty physique fully on display. The top has thick straps that go over her shoulders, and a high-cut bottom band that leaves quite a bit of underboob exposed.

The Brazilian bombshell teamed her top with a pair of matching pants that sit just above her bellybutton, showcasing her toned upper abs. The pants also feature a large cutout in the groin area. This cutout show that Gray has on bikini bottoms in the same color and patterns of the top and pants. Her outfit boasts Bang Energy’s logo.

Gray accessorized her look with a pair of metallic sunglasses in the same pinkish purple color displayed on her outfit. The shades are positioned on the tip of the model’s nose.

The model has a smoky eye, complete with a generous amount of black mascara that makes her intense eyes stands out. Gray is wearing her hair in a perfect middle part and styled down in straight, silky strands that cascade down her sides.

Unsurprisingly, the post was a hit with her fans, garnering more than 143,000 views, at the time of this writing. The video garnered upwards of 7,900 likes and more than 264 comments.

Users of the social media app who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“Keep killing it,” one user wrote, trailing the words with fire emoji.

“My favorite bang model,” said another fan, following the comment with a smiley and a red heart emoji.

Her latest post is quite up Gray’s alley, as those who follow her will know. As The Inquisitr has previously written, Gray often takes to her Instagram feed with all kinds of revealing photos of herself. She frequently sports revealing bikinis — and sometimes nothing at all — to show off her curves for her followers.