Miss Universe 2018, Catriona Gray, Posts A Glamorous Pic On Instagram Few Hours Before Giving Her Title Away

Just hours before giving away her crown, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray posted a glamorous picture of herself on her Instagram page. The yearly pageant is currently underway in Atlanta, Georgia.

In the snap, Catriona looked nothing short of gorgeous as she opted for a gold, appliquéd strapless dress that featured black side panels and a low neckline that allowed her to show off a glimpse of her perky breasts.

To ramp up the glamour, Catriona opted for a gorgeous diamond necklace that featured some brown axinite crystals. She decided not to wear earrings or any other accessories to keep it simple, yet elegant. The hottie completed her look by painting her perfectly-manicured nails with a nude polish.

The stunner opted for a full face of makeup to go with her dress. The application included a red lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, a tinge of coral blush and lots of mascara. The hottie wore her silky brunette tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her back.

In the caption, Catriona wrote that “the universe is upon us,” adding that the contest will begin in a few hours. She also informed her 7.4 million fans that her awesome dress was from the Manila-based designer, Jearsond, while her stunning jewelry was from the world-renowned luxury jeweler, Mouawad. She also tagged her makeup artist Jelly Eugenio and her nail artist Mimi Q. Reyes.

In the geotag, the Filipino beauty, who is half Scottish, tagged the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, where the annual contest is taking place.

Within an hour of going live, the picture has racked up more than 290,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, which shows that the stunner is still a favorite among her fans. In the Comments section, fans not only praised the hottie for her amazing looks, but many also wrote that Catriona will still be their favorite despite her giving the title to the next Miss Universe.

Paras Griffin / Getty Images

“Gonna miss you, my queen,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“The Philippines and the Universe is so proud of you, Catriona. You will still be the best,” another one wrote.

Loading...

“You are wonderfully gorgeous. I love you so much, Cat,” a third fan wrote.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower wrote that the hottie is irreplaceable.

“Your crown will be taken away but remember that you are so gorgeous. No one can replace you!”

Apart from her admirers, the picture was also liked by Karina Ramos and Helena Heuser.