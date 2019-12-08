Sarah Harris Rocks A Thong Swimsuit And Poses On A Bike In Birthday Update

The 'Playboy' model also got to meet a cute dog.

Playboy model Sarah Harris marked the end of her birthday weekend with a cheeky swimsuit snapshot and a recap of all the exciting activities that she partook in during her stay on Waiheke Island in New Zealand.

On Sunday, Sarah took to Instagram to share one final birthday photo with her 2.2 million followers. In the snapshot, the buxom Kiwi model was rocking a black bathing suit with a thong back that showed off her peachy backside. Sarah wore her blond, shoulder blade-length tresses down in beachy waves. She stood sideways and looked over her shoulder at the camera, flashing her pearly whites.

Sarah was straddling a teal bike, and the barefoot beauty was standing on her tiptoes to avoid placing her mostly bare derriere on its seat. In the caption of her post, she revealed that the bicycle was electric and that she had spent part of her island getaway riding from “vineyard to vineyard” to sample wine. Sarah’s very active birthday trip also included treks to the beach and paddle boarding.

The blond bombshell met a cute pooch while she was staying at the Waiheke Waterfront Lodge, and she even got the the fluffy black poodle to pose in her swimsuit photo with her. According to Sarah, she had “the best weekend ever,” even though she was informed that she could not permanently move into the lodge.

Sarah’s Instagram followers seemed to enjoy her photo and her birthday update. They pressed the like button on her post over 15,000 times in the span of three hours, and they also had plenty to say about her picture in the comments section.

“You are the most beautiful and attractive girl in the world,” wrote one fan.

“OMG Lovely Queen you look so perfectly beautiful and sexy on that bike,” remarked another admirer.

“What a lucky Bicycle seat,” quipped a third commenter.

“Your beauty is like a star that everyone can see, but not everyone can touch,” read a fourth response to the model’s post.

Loading...

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sarah kicked off her birthday trip with a revealing string bikini photo that her followers went absolutely wild over. She’s shared a few Instagram updates with her adoring fans since that initial post, but she hasn’t uploaded a photo of the person who she has been exploring Waiheke Island with: her fiance and fellow social media influencer Josh Williams.

However, the photogenic couple appears together on their electric bikes in a photo that Josh shared on his Instagram page. Sarah is sporting the same thong swimsuit that she’s wearing in the photo above, while her shirtless husband-to-be is rocking a pair of denim shorts.