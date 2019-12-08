Dolly Castro Stuns In Tight Yellow Leggings On Instagram

Dolly Castro shared a new Instagram update today, and she was seen rocking a colorful outfit. She sported a light blue sports bra and tight, yellow leggings. The leggings featured a high waistline, and hugged her hips and legs. The sports bra offered a nice color contrast, and it was branded with the 1st Phorm logo in white lettering.

The stunner was seen posing outdoors, as she stood in front of a wooden bench. She faced the camera straight-on, and her toned midriff and cleavage were on full display. There appeared to be a body of water behind her, with various brush beyond that.

The Nicaraguan bombshell wore her hair down in a middle part, with luxurious waves that fell in front of her left shoulder. She held a water bottle in her right hand, and played with her locks with her left. She smiled widely and looked into the distance to her right.

This image was likely taken on a cloudy day, and the muted tones of her backdrop made her pop in the photo. She also placed a large black bottle of a 1st Phorm product on the bench, as she promoted its use in the captions.

The geotag revealed that she was in Bogota, Colombia. Just four days ago, her photos were geotagged in Los Angeles, so it would seem that she recently traveled to South America.

Fans rushed to the comments section to leave their compliments for the model.

“DOLLY CASTRO…LOVE ME SOME YOU,” raved a follower.

“Wow you look so so good love it so much,” expressed an admirer.

Others referred to her captions.

Loading...

“You screaming at me helps me with my goals but i love you though,” noted a fan.

And another follower, in particular, had a lot to say about her influence.

“@missdollycastro If you were in that peloton commercial instead of the actress they hired, peloton would’ve sold a billion dollars worth of bikes instead of losing a billion dollars in market capitalization!” they claimed.

In addition, Dolly shared another update yesterday that showed her rocking workout gear. This time, she opted for a pair of light gray leggings and a purple sports bra. The bra had pink straps and accents throughout. She held a plate of pancakes in her left hand and a fork in her right, as she smiled widely. The model posed next to a kitchen counter with white cabinets. She brushed her hair over her left shoulder.