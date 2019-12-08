Daisy Marquez Looks Effortlessly Hot In A Revealing Leather Bodysuit On Instagram

Famous makeup artist and social media sensation Daisy Marquez took to her Instagram page on Saturday morning and stopped her 1.4 million followers in their tracks with a new hot picture.

In the snap, Daisy could be seen rocking a leather bustier bodysuit in black color, one that perfectly accentuated the model’s amazing figure. The ensemble also featured gold chain straps.

That’s not all, but the low neckline and the push-up feature of the skimpy outfit allowed the hottie to show off plenty of cleavage. The bodysuit also enabled Daisy to flaunt a glimpse of her lean legs and well-toned thighs.

To ramp up the glamour, the hottie accessorized with a gold chain necklace that drew viewers attention towards her décolletage. She also wore a gold chain belt that highlighted her small waist.

The stunner wore her raven-colored tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup. The glamorous application included defined eyebrows, false eyelashes, winged eyeliner, a bronze shade of blush that contoured her cheekbones, a nude eyeshadow and a deep-red lipstick that made Daisy’s beautiful lips look even more luscious. The hottie finished her look with blue contact lenses.

To her fans’ delight, the stunner posted two pictures from the same photoshoot. In the first picture, Daisy flaunted her entire outfit, raised her arms to hold strands of her hair, looked straight into the camera and left her lips parted to give off seductive vibes.

In the second snap, which was a slightly more up-close one, Daisy posed while pulling her chain pendant and looking straight into the camera. Once again, she left her mouth slightly agape. To spice things up, she pulled one of her chain straps down her shoulder to show off her a glimpse of her boobs.

Within less than a day of going live, the snap has garnered more than 176,000 likes and over 5,400 comments which shows that the model is immensely popular on the photo-sharing website.

“Damn, so sexy. I can’t breathe,” one of her fans wrote.

“Wow!! You are killing it,” another one chimed in.

“I love you so much, Daisy. You are the most beautiful model on social media. You deserve much more exposure,” a third fan opined.

Meanwhile, a fourth fan wrote that she is in love with Daisy’s makeup and outfits.

“You are so beautiful, Daisy. I love your outfits and your makeup.”

Apart from her fans and followers, the snap was also liked by many of Daisy’s fellow models and influencers. These included Jake Warden, Alexa Dellanos, CC Clarke, Ana Lorde, Christen Dominique and Cole Carrigan, among many others.