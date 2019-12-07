Kaley Cuoco Shows Off Taut Tummy In Black Bra & Leggings From Sister’s Workout Line In Sexy New Video Post

Kaley Cuoco has one of the best bodies in Hollywood and she’s not afraid to show it off to her army of fans, which is exactly what she did earlier today. As those who follow the blond bombshell on social media know, Cuoco shares a ton of photos and videos on her page, most of which promote appearances as well as projects that she is working on. The stunner also regularly keeps her fans entertained by sharing videos on her Instagram stories, including some videos that show off her amazing figure.

In the stunning new video post, the actress explained to fans that she was promoting the brand Cult LA, which is her sister Briana Cuoco’s line. In the video, Cuoco gave fans plenty of different views of her toned figure as she filmed herself in the mirror while clad in a sexy outfit. On top, the blond-haired beauty rocked a tiny black sports bra that showed off plenty of cleavage as well as her taut tummy on and bottom, she rocked a pair of high-waisted black leggings that fit her like a glove. Cuoco looked pretty casual, opting to go barefoot in the post.

The beauty also looked to be makeup-free in the short clip and wore her hair in a messy bun on the top of her head. In the video itself, Cuoco told fans that she can’t get over how comfy the bra and the leggings from the collection were. The actress also told her fans that the leggings have a pair of built in underwear and she’s “obsessed” with it.

Shortly after the first clip, the stunner followed it up with a second one where she again showed off her flawless figure in the same two-piece set. In that particular video post, the actress explained to fans that she was wearing a medium top because she is a little bit chestier and wore a small in the bottoms. She then reminded fans that “every body” is different.

Promoting her sister’s new activewear line is not the only thing that Kaley has been collaborating on as of late. Previously, The Inquisitr shared that her sister would join the cast of her new, highly-anticipated show The Flight Attendant. According to the report, Briana has been cast as a character named Cecilia, who is an “ambitious assistant,” unlike Kaley who is playing the role of a flight attendant in the series. Right now, it is unclear if Kaley and Briana will film any scenes together but it will be interesting to see if the two sisters do end up getting some screen time with each other once the show premieres.