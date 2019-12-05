Kate Bock Shows Off Toned Body In Skimpy Black Bikini On Instagram: ‘Miami FOMO’

Sports Illustrated model Kate Bock reminisced about her time in Miami in a new Instagram post on Thursday. In a photo shared to her account, the beauty rocked a tiny black bikini and sneakers, which her fans loved.

The photo showed Kate sitting in a gray lounge chair by a giant floor-to-ceiling window. Outside, it appeared to be a beautifully sunny day in Miami, Florida. Kate rocked a black, tiny, bandeau-style bikini top with a single yellow strap that just barely covered her chest. A touch of underboob was visible beneath the bikini.

Meanwhile, on the bottom she rocked a matching, skimpy black thong. The bottoms remained low on her waist, showing off her ripped abs. The sides came up high on her hips, though, elongating her lean legs. Her pert derriere was also on show.

Kate accessorized the look with white Nike sneakers and a pair of square, black sunglasses. She also sported a thin, gold bracelet on her wrist and a chunky necklace. She held a plastic drinking cup filled with ice and a straw in one hand.

Kate’s makeup look wasn’t visible in the shot, but her blond hair was styled in thick waves that fell down her shoulders.

The model twisted her torso in the chair and stretched her legs out into the ottoman in front of her, further elongating them. She rested one elbow on the arm of the chair and held her hand to her face. With a straight face, Kate stared off-camera.

In the caption, Kate said she was missing Miami.

The post garnered more than 6,700 likes as well as just over 60 comments. Many fans left praise for Kate’s flawless physique in the comments section.

“Wow amazing beautiful sexy love kisss big hug baby,” one fan said.

“You look absolutely stunning and very beautiful,” another user added.

“I’m in love with you,” a third follower wrote with red hearts.

Another person wished Kate happy holidays, while many simply expressed their admiration for her with various emoji.

Kate has been sharing a ton of updates from her daily life in recent days. Last month, the model was soaking up the sun in Bali, and she graced her fans with plenty of photos of her skimpy looks. At the end of her trip, she shared a shot of herself rocking a sheer blue skirt and matching crop top. She turned around for the photo, giving a great view of her pert derriere.