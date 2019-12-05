Jen Selter Flaunts Famous Figure In A Bodysuit At The Saudi Arabian Desert

Jen Selter is keeping things sizzling on her Instagram page with a new video update from the Saudi Arabian desert. The fitness model was seen rocking a black, tight bodysuit as she struck her signature poses in the dramatic landscape. The clip began with Jen standing up while propping out her right foot. She placed her hands behind her head. The video panned out to show the incredible stretch of sand behind her, with a clear, blue sky. Some of the footage appeared to be shot by drones, with the clip being professionally edited to match the music. She was seen striking most of her poses while standing up, although she was briefly spotted crouching near the ground.

At one point, the camera zoomed into her derriere, as it also revealed her chain belt. It featured a gold, circular charm with the Chanel logo. The bodysuit itself covered her from her neck down, with long sleeves and a classic crew neckline. The fabric glittered in the sunlight.

Jen wore her hair down in soft waves, which was seen blowing in the wind. The video then showed the stunner holding a sheer, black scarf. It featured white dots throughout, along with a white trim. It billowed in the wind behind her, providing a sense of drama.

The social media sensation was seen smiling widely throughout the video. It was shot in such a way to make it appear as though she was alone outside. It was geotagged at Al-Diriyah, which is a town near Riyadh.

Fans gushed about the video in the comments section, with many people referring to the landscape.

“You’re even hotter than the desert,” raved a follower.

“Must have been melting wearing that in the desert,” wrote an admirer.

“What an incredible journey @jenselter. I never knew Diriyah was gorgeous. You look divine!” exclaimed a fan.

“Welcome to Saudi Arabia Jen.. I hope you had the opportunity to visit some of the most amazing natural locations in our country.. places where perhaps no other place can be compared to,” wrote a fourth Instagram user, who’s apparently a local.

In addition, the bombshell was seen rocking another bodysuit last month. This time, it was a thong-cut one that had plenty of sex appeal. She was seen wearing a wig with white hair, while she completed her look with thigh-high boots. The photo was a look at her Black Cat Halloween costume from Spider-Man. She posed alongside Lele Pons, who dressed as Rapunzel.