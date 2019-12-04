Fitness Model Katelyn Runck Sizzles In Skintight Workout Gear

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her revealing ensemble.

On Wednesday, fitness model Katelyn Runck shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.6 million Instagram followers.

The pictures, taken by the professional photographer known as Lee LHGFX, shows the 28-year-old striking a series of poses on a sunny day. The first image consists of Katelyn straddling a short brick wall, as she played with a strand of her hair. For the following photo, the stunner jutted her hips and gazed seductively into the camera. In the final snap, she stretched out her legs on the wall, looking off into the distance. A small bottle of Ignite CBD oil can be seen in each of the shots.

Throughout the photoshoot, Katelyn wore a red sports bra and gray leggings, also from the brand Ignite. The skintight workout gear left little to the imagination. Her ample cleavage and washboard abs were put on full display, much to the delight of her audience. Fans were also able to catch a glimpse of the delicate black ink tattoo on her forearm. She paired the sporty look with black-and-white tennis shoes.

The brunette bombshell styled her long, highlighted hair in tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal. She opted to wear minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour and voluminous lashes.

In the caption, the personal trainer advertised for Ignite, stating that their CBD oil, along with exercise, has improved her mental health. She also noted that she is currently in Los Angeles and proceeded to invite followers who live in the area to work out with her.

Fans seem to love the post, as it soon racked up more than 17,000 likes. Many of Katelyn’s admirers were also quick to compliment the stunner in the comments section.

“Wow Katelyn, looking so fit, very strong [too], you go girl, gorgeous, very beautiful [too],” gushed a fan, adding a red heart, heart-eye, and kissing face emoji to the comment.

“WOW such an incredible body… such flawless beauty,” said a different devotee.

Some followers also expressed their interest in exercising with Katelyn.

“[You’re] amazing, how awesome would it be to work out with you. Someone is so lucky (well if they can keep up) haha. lol… Have a wonderful day Katelyn,” wrote one commenter.

Loading...

“You look great sweetie!! Let’s definitely workout soon,” chimed in another Instagram user.

The model took the time to respond to the comments, thanking her fans for their kind words.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Katelyn has flaunted her unbelievable body on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post tantalizing Instagram photos of herself on a regular basis.