American Fitness Model Qimmah Russo Showcases Her Fit Body With Before-And-After Photos

Qimmah Russo shared a new update to her Instagram page in which she showed off her fitness evolution over six years, and her solid 1.3 million fans are in awe.

On Tuesday, December 3, the American fitness model took to the popular social media platform to post a before-and-after photo with the accompanying hashtag “Transformation Tuesday.”

The collage shows a photo on the left from 2012. In this shot, Russo is in what looks to be garage as she holds a weight bar over her shoulders. The model and trainer is wearing a dark green crop top with thin straps that go over shoulders and a low-cut neckline.

Russo is holding the weight bar, which showcases the strong muscles in her arms. She teamed her top with a pair of bright blue shorts that leave her abs and legs exposed. Her dark hair was loose and parted in the middle, with the length of it over her left shoulder.

In the photo on the right from 2018, Russo is standing by an open door with one leg in front of the other and one arm over her head. Russo rocked a black two-piece bikini that put her killer curves fully on display. The suit features a triangle bikini top that ties up behind the model’s neck, leaving quite a bit of cleavage exposed. Russo teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms that sit high on her sides and lower on the front, helping accentuate the contrast between her strong hips and slender midsection.

In the 2018 photo, Russo is rocking bright orange hair, which is in a middle part and straightened. Its long strands fall over her shoulders, reaching all the way down to her hips.

The comparison showed that, while Russo was already strong and ripped in 2012, she has gained quite a bit of healthy mass throughout the years, acquiring a rounder, fuller figure through her workout and eating routines.

The post proved to be quite popular with her fans. Since going live, the photo garnered more than 28,800 likes and upwards of 450 comments. Users of the social media app took to the comments section to engage with her post, sharing their thoughts about her transformation. They also used the opportunity to express their admiration for Russo.

“That’s when I started following you. You were training girls for basketball on your street,” one user wrote.

“Got some meat on them bones now,” said another one.

“Yess this the Qimmah I remember!! You working out in the garage with the pink room!” a third user chimed in.