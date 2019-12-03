Niece Waidhofer Teases Fans & Pulls At Her Underwear In Flirty Selfie

Instagram sensation Niece Waidhofer got flirty in her latest update in which she tugged at her underwear in a sexy selfie.

In the snap, Niece was inside near a wall that was decorated with lights. A padded bench with a round pillow was under the wall decoration. Next to the bench sat an end table that held a container of white roses.

As she is known to do, Niece wore as little as possible. She donned a red and black plaid shirt which was tied under her breasts along with a pair of black, thong lace panties.

The snapshot captured the beauty from the side as she stood with her back to the mirror. With her legs slightly spread, she struck a pose and arched her back slightly, showing off her perky derrière. She also flaunted her slim waistline as she turned to take the photo. The photo flashed a bit of skin on her abdomen and lower back. Her toned legs were also on display.

Niece turned up the heat in the snap by sliding her fingers under the sides of her underwear and playfully pulling them down. She gave the camera a flirty smile as she took the photo.

Niece’s hair had a deep side part and she wore it down. Her makeup included sculpted brows, thick lashes, smoky eyeshadow and a nude color on her lips.

In the caption, the stunner joked about her short height.

Her followers didn’t seem to be too concerned that she was short, telling her that in her case, height didn’t matter.

“That’s right darling. Dynamite comes in small packages. you are absolutely gorgeous. DAMN!!!!!” one admirer said.

“That is the loveliest 5’2″ woman I have ever seen!!!!!!!” another fan wrote.

“Good lord woman! It’s ridiculous how breathtaking beautiful you are,” a third follower chimed in.

“You are awesome no matter you’re height,” commented a fourth fan.

Niece seems to know just what her one million Instagram followers like to see — which appears to be a lot of skin. The stunner has no qualms about posing in semi-nude photos and updates her account regularly with snaps that show her in a variety of outfits and in an array of poses. She seems to prefer dominatrix-inspired lingerie, but she seems to be open to giving her fans something a little different from time to time — like a snap of her in a shower.

She almost always gives her fans something to laugh at with her captions, which many of her fans claim is the real reason they follower her.