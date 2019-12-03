Whitney Way Thore’s Engaged, ‘My Big Fat Fabulous Life’ Star Set To Marry Chase Severino

My Big Fat Fabulous Life star Whitney Way Thore is engaged to Chase Severino! The TLC reality television star shared the news via her Instagram page and gave fans a great look at her fabulous engagement ring.

As Whitney noted in her Instagram post, this engagement actually happened nearly two months ago. Fans of her TLC show may remember a while back that she was in Paris, France, and it turns out that is when Chase popped the question.

Whitney detailed that the engagement happened on October 9 and it has made her the “happiest woman alive.” She admitted that it has been incredibly hard to keep this news a secret and it sounds as if she is relieved that the time has come to make it public.

In her social media post, Whitney noted that Chase chose exactly the type of ring she wanted. It is made up of a large yellow sapphire surrounded by small diamonds with a white gold band.

Chase also shared this photo from their Paris engagement via his Instagram page. For fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life who don’t follow Whitney on social media and aren’t up-to-speed on her new fiance and their relationship, they will be able to catch up on it all very soon.

“Soooo, something happened!!! Whitney and I are so excited to officially announce our engagement!! The best part is everyone can experience our wild ride from friendship to dating to falling in love because you can tune into My Big Fat Fabulous Life on your TVs!! This season of the show premieres on @tlc on Jan. 7 at 8/7c. I love you so much baby @whitneywaythore!” wrote Chase in his Instagram post.

People shares some additional details on Whitney and Chase’s romance and engagement. This has been something of a whirlwind romance for the newly-engaged couple and the entire relationship is showcased in the upcoming season.

Loading...

As the preview details, Chase is a close college friend of Whitney’s business partner Ryan. She was immediately infatuated with him and it didn’t take long before she was introducing him to her friends as her boyfriend.

Fans of My Big Fat Fabulous Life know that Whitney kissed pal Buddy Bell at the end of last season and contemplated pursuing a romance with him. That’s behind her now, but her ongoing closeness with Buddy does become a point of contention in her relationship with Chase.

The sneak peek also shows the moment in France where Chase proposes. Fans are thrilled for the TLC star and cannot wait to watch it all play out for Whitney when My Big Fat Fabulous Life debuts its new season in January.