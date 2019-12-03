Peruvian Hottie Paula Manzanal Showcases Extreme Curves In Tube Top & Miniskirt

Paula Manzanal posted a new update to her Instagram feed that puts her extreme curves on display as she promoted a big sale the popular brand Fashion Nova is having.

On Sunday, December 1, the Peruvian bombshell took to the popular social media app to share a two-photo update in which she rocks a skintight outfit to tease her 1.9 million-plus fans. In the photos, Manzanal rocked a pale blue tube top whose neckline sits low on her chest, showcasing the model’s busty figure. The top’s thin fabric hugs her torso closely, enhancing the contrast between her voluptuous chest and itty bitty waist. The top reaches down to her mid stomach, showcasing her toned abs.

Manzanal teamed her top with a denim miniskirt that sits just above her bellybutton, leaving a bit of her midsection exposed. The skirt features a zipper at the front, in addition to built-in belt with large gold details that add a touch of sparkle to her ensemble. The skirt is super tight, which highlights her full, wide hips.

According to the tag she added over her photo, the skirt is courtesy of Fashion Nova, a label that often gets a shoutout from models and social media influencers on Instagram. In her caption, Manzanal shared that Fashion Nova is having “the biggest sale of the year.” She told her fans that they can get up to 90 percent off their entire purchase by using her special code.

For the photo, Manzanal posed outdoors somewhere in Los Angeles, California, as the geotag she added to her post indicated. The South American beauty stood with her hips to one side as she looked at a point off-camera. She fixed her gaze intently while her lips were parted in a seductive way. She used one hand to grab her hair up, as she touched her shoulder with the other hand, in a pose that flattered the natural curves of her body.

The post was a hit among her followers. In just a few hours, the photos garnered more than 25,500 likes. The post also earned upwards of 180 comments.

Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise Manzanal’s beauty and to express their admiration for her.

Loading...

“That waist hun,” one user said, trailing the words with a string of fire emoji.

“Sexy mama,” said another fan, who included a red heart and a fire emoji.

“Mamacita,” a third user chimed in.