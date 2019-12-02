‘Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills’ Star Garcelle Beauvais Slays As A Sexy Santa’s Helper: ‘Naughty Or Nice?’

The Bravo star is the world's hottest Elf on the Shelf.

Garcelle Beauvais is showing her Santa side. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills newcomer slayed without a sleigh as she posed as sexy Santa’s Helper for a new Instagram photo.

In the pic, Garcelle sat on a bar while wearing a strapless red mini dress with white fur trim. The 53-year-old former fashion model also sported a matching Santa hat and furry white boots as she smiled for the camera.

In the caption to the sassy pic, Garcelle told her 401,000 Instagram followers that it was time for her Santa’s Helper persona to come “out.” She also asked fans if they have been naughty or nice. Clearly, the newly crowned Bravo star is making a list and checking it twice.

Fans and famous friends hit the comments section of the post to remark on Garcelle’s sexy Santa look.

Garcelle’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Dorit Kemsley was speechless. The wife of PK Kemsley simply wrote “Wow” punctuated by fire emoji.

Fellow RHOBH newcomer Sutton Stracke also reacted to her co-star’s sexy pose.

“Ummmm. I’m pretty sure Santa won’t be delivering gifts this year,” the Bravo newbie wrote.

Actor and Dancing With the Stars alum Gilles Marini had a funny reaction to the former model’s red-hot holiday look.

“I believe I believe,” he wrote.

Talk show host Arsenio Hall, for his part, had a bit of a dilemma.

“Suddenly I wish my home had a chimney,” the former late-night star wrote.

While Garcelle did not specify exactly why she dressed as the world’s sexiest Elf on the Shelf, fans of the actress may recall that earlier this year she booked a role in the Netflix comedy Merry Happy Whatever.

In July, Deadline reported that the actress and ex-model scored a recurring role opposite Dennis Quaid in the holiday-themed comedy about a strong-willed Philadelphia father who finds himself balancing “the demands of his complicated family with the stress of the Christmas season when his youngest daughter comes home for the holidays with a new boyfriend.” In the series, Garcelle plays Nancy, a “good-humored no-nonsense nurse” who treats Quaid’s character when he arrives at the urgent care facility she works at. A crush may or may not ensue between the two.

Off-camera, Garcelle should be getting plenty of love from Santa Claus this season. The star is reportedly getting along just fine with the rest of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast and not causing any drama, so Santa can put her on the “nice” list.