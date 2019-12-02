Swedish Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Major Cleavage In Low-Cut Top While Applying Makeup

With another new day comes another sexy photo from Swedish bombshell Anna Nystrom. As those who follow the popular influencer on social media know, Nystrom regularly delights her army of fans with photos of herself clad in NSFW ensembles that include everything from bikinis, sexy workout gear, crop tops, and even lingerie. She’s amassed a following of over 8 million on Instagram alone, and her most recent photo has sent temperatures soaring.

In the brand new shot, Nystrom tagged herself in Sweden, where she was born and raised. In the caption of the post, the model explained to fans that she was promoting Annabelle Minerals Sverige and a Christmas promotion that they’re having for 20 percent off all orders. The gorgeous photo showed the model sitting in front of a round silver mirror while applying makeup to her cheek. For the occasion, the beauty wore her long, blond hair down and pulled halfway back as her locks fell well past her chest.

In the shot, Nystrom rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara blush, highlighter, lipgloss and brow gel. Her amazing figure was on display in the shot in a casual but sexy outfit. In addition to a pair of brown pants that flared out at the bottom, the stunner rocked a low-cut white top that dipped deep on to her chest, offering a generous view of cleavage.

The post has only been live on her page for a short time, but it’s garnered a ton of attention already with over 106,000 likes and 800-plus comments. Some of her fans took to the photo to let Nystrom know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few more simply dropped a line to let the social media sensation know that they would be checking out the sale.

“My princess you are always beautiful nice picture hmmmmm super,” one follower wrote, adding a series of emoji to the end of the comment.

Loading...

“Very sweet lovely my friend,” another fan added with a flame and heart emoji.

“You are really pretty,” a third Instagrammer added.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Nystrom stunned in another NSFW outfit. That time she rocked a pair of tight grey leggings and a white off-the-shoulder crop top, striking a pose in the snow. Like most of her photos, that one racked up a ton of attention for the blond bombshell with over 207,000 likes and 2,000-plus comments.