Australian Model Abby Dowse Rocks Red Mesh Lingerie Underneath Unbuttoned Jeans

Abby Dowse gave her 1.6 million Instagram followers something to talk about over the weekend when she shared a sizzling new snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The photo was uploaded on Sunday, and saw the Australian model posing at home in her nearly all-white kitchen. She stood with her arms stretched out on the counter top behind her, and tilted her head down so her platinum locks fell in front of her face, nearly hiding it from the camera.

In the caption of her post, Abby informed her millions of followers that Lounge Underwear’s Black Friday sale would soon becoming to an end. Products from the clothing brand are currently marked up to 65% off for the major shopping holiday, and the 30-year-old wants her fans to “spoil” themselves before they miss out on the massive savings.

Sale or no sale, many fans seemed captivated by the Instagram model herself, who looked absolutely incredible in a red-hot set of lingerie that did nothing but favors for her killer physique.

Abby’s skimpy red lingerie look boasted a bold, cherry red color that popped against her deep tan and alone was enough to turn some heads, though her NSFW showing of skin seemed to have already captivated the attention of her audience. The ensemble included a bandeau-style bralette made of a thin mesh material that boasted an underwire-style to define her voluptuous assets. She teased her followers by letting one of its shoulder straps fall far down her arm, exposing even more cleavage than what was already in eyesight thanks to the item’s low cut design.

On her lower half, the blond beauty wore a pair of skintight, distressed jeans that hugged her curves in all of the right ways. Abby upped the ante of her look by unbuttoning the pants and rolling them down her hips to reveal the matching red thong she wore underneath. It featured a thin, curved waistband that was pulled high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and sculpted abs, and a daringly high-cut design that teased a glimpse of her toned thighs and booty.

Abby completed her barely-there look with a trendy necklace stack that fell right in between her cleavage, furthermore drawing eyes to her busty display. Her face just barely peeked out from underneath her long locks to expose her gorgeous makeup look that included a glossy lip, shimmering highlighter, and thick coat of mascara that allowed her striking features to shine.

Unsurprisingly, the model’s eye-popping look was an instant hit with her fans. After 17 hours of going live to Instagram, the post has earned nearly 36,000 likes — and that number still continues to grow. Hundreds took to the comment section as well to shower Abby in compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“Hotter than the sun my love as always,” one person wrote.

Another called Abby a “smoking hot goddess.”

Loading...

“Beautiful outfit but the gorgeous woman wearing it makes it soooo hot,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Abby has shown a scandalous amount of skin on social media. Another recent addition to her Instagram feed saw her flaunting her exposing some serious underboob in a cropped green hoodie, which she matched with dangerously short booty shorts. This look also proved popular with her fans, earning more than 34,000 likes.