‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Flaunts Her Baby Bump In A Skintight Mini Dress: ‘It’s Getting Real’

The pregnant fitness model shared a photo from her baby shower.

Lauren Drain rocked a skintight red mini dress for her latest Instagram update. The pregnant 33-year-old fitness model is preparing for the arrival of her first child, and her due date is rapidly approaching.

On Saturday, Lauren Drain took to Instagram to show off the stunning outfit that she wore for her baby shower. It was a form-fitting mini dress in a vibrant shade of red. The garment featured a cutout on the bust that flashed a hint of the fitness enthusiast’s famous cleavage. However, the two main focuses of her ensemble were her round baby bump and her killer legs. Lauren accentuated her sculpted thighs and muscular calves by rocking a pair of sparkly stiletto heels. Her eye-catching footwear featured numerous crisscrossed straps that had a black fabric base covered with silver glitter.

Lauren, who is known as “the world’s sexiest nurse,” wore her light blond hair parted to the side and styled in lose curls. For her beauty look, she sported a matte dusky rose lip and dark eye makeup. The statuesque stunner posed with her husband, fellow fitness model David Kagan. He was dressed casually in a gray hooded sweater, distressed gray skinny jeans, and tan boots. David posed with one hand on his wife’s baby bump.

In the caption of her post, Lauren Drain revealed that she and David Kagan are almost fully prepared for their daughter’s arrival. The couple has procured toys and other “baby things” for their tot, and David has been busy child-proofing their home. According to Lauren, all these major preparations have made parenthood start to feel “really real.”

Lauren shared a few additional photos and videos from her baby shower in her Instagram stories. In one video, Lauren’s mother was shown helping her put on a white sash that read, “Mom to Be.” Lauren also shared a snapshot of the large stack of gifts that she received from her friends and family members, as well as some of the party favors that her guests were given. They included baby bottles full of pink candy and tiny pink toy cribs with plastic babies inside of them.

Lauren revealed that she’s currently 34 weeks pregnant, with a due date of January 11. She has already said that she’s expecting a little girl, and she’s even created an Instagram account for her future daughter under the name that she and David have picked out: Aria Skye Kagan.

Lauren Drain hasn’t been shy about showing off her baby bump throughout her pregnancy. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a snapshot of her bare pregnant belly with her 3.9 million Instagram followers. She posed with her pants undone, joking that it’s the only way she can wear jeans these days.